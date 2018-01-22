India in South Africa

‘You can get out on any ball’: Amla finds Wanderers pitch ‘one of the toughest’ to bat

Amla made a 121-ball 61 in South Africa’s first innings total of 194.

by 
Gianluig Guercia/AFP

With the rest of the South African batsmen crumbling to Indian pace, Hashim Amla made a steadfast 121-ball 61 that helped his team gain a narrow lead over the Indians. India regained the lead when they ended the day at 49/1 in their second innings after the Proteas were bowled out for 194 in their first innings.

But Amla’s runs didn’t come easy, he struggled on what he called ‘one of the toughest wickets’. “It is probably one of the toughest [wickets]. I can think back recently in England we played and there were a couple of tough wickets there as well,” Amla said at the post day’s press conference.

“But this one has a lot of pace and bounce. It is probably one of the pacy wickets that I have played on. There have been a couple in one or two years, quite fickle. In England, certainly there were one or two. It’s quite challenging to bat on,” he said.

Amla said for a batsman it’s always a challenge to bat on this kind of surface.

“It’s quite a spicy wicket. No one can hide from the fact you can get out on any ball, so in the same token it’s challenging as batsmen,” he said.

“Sometimes we get on to wickets where you can score when it’s pretty flat. Bowlers are enjoying themselves. It’s quite difficult to bat,” Amla added.

Amla scored a fighting 61 runs off 121 balls and got good support in the morning session from Kagiso Rabada, who batted for nearly two hours scoring 30 runs off 84 balls.

‘Rabada did his job as night watchman’

“I was happy to get 60-odd. Obviously, as a batsman you always desire to get as many runs as possible, you never like getting out. I just figured that the ball is doing so much, so get into the channel. If its outside, try and leave it,” he said.

“I know you can take a few on the body and hands but it’s part of the game.”

“He [Rabada] did his job as a night watchman. On wickets like this, there is more chance of playing and missing, so any batsman can get out at any stage. But he kept good intensity and kept leaving as well as he could,” he added.

Asked to compare this Wanderers’ wicket with the one offered at Centurion, Amla said: “Both were very difficult to bat on. I think the difference here is that the Centurion wicket didn’t suit us. But we won that game in those subcontinental conditions.”

“South Africa have been playing good cricket. I am happy that we won a match on a wicket that offered something for the bowlers (in Cape Town) and we won match on a wicket that offered something to the batters,” he said.

India now have a lead of 42 runs lead with nine wickets in hand and three full days play remaining, and Amla feels the match is evenly poised.

“I think it’s very evenly poised. They are 30-40 ahead, and anything can happen tomorrow morning. Even if we have to chase 300, it’s fine because we have to do our best to get there,” he said.

“In these type of close matches, we see the value of the lower order. Runs at the bottom order are extremely valuable because every run counts when it’s so difficult to bat,” Amla said.

(with inputs from PTI)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.