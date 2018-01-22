India v South Africa, 3rd Test, day 3, live: Bowlers delivered, can Kohli and Co follow suit?
Day two belonged to India: SA manage just a 7-run lead from 80/2.
Series done, pride at stake: Bowlers deliver again, can batsmen follow suit?
To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
Pitch criticism
01:00 pm: Former Test captains Sunil Gavaskar and Shaun Pollock, on Thursday, criticised the wicket on offer for the ongoing the third and final cricket Test between India and South Africa, terming it a “completely bowler-friendly pitch”. Pollock compared the Wanderers pitch with the Nagpur wicket of 2015 which was rated “poor” by the ICC when South Africa toured India. “You go to India and get a surface like Nagpur where it turned too much. This can’t be judged a good surface because as a batsman you are never in,” he said.
But is it a ‘poor’ pitch? Are fans not enjoying this roller-coaster cricket? Here’s Ashish Magotra’s take on the whole issue...
All set for day three
12:50 pm: Hello all, Happy Republic Day and of course, welcome to the live blog of the third day of the final Test between India and South Africa. For perhaps just the second time in this series, India start a day ahead of South Africa (literally and figuratively) - the lead is 42 runs for the Indians and M Vijay, KL Rahul will resume building on it as action starts.