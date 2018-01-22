Badminton

Satwik/Chirag Shetty upset fourth seeds to reach Indonesia Masters semifinals

The world number 32 combination defeated Danes Mads Conrad Petersen/Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark 21-23, 21-15, 19-21.

by 
Xinhua

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their giant killing run in the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament beating fourth seeds Mads Conrad Petersen/Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark 21-23, 21-15, 19-21 to reach the semi-finals of the $350,000 prize money event in Jakarta on Friday.

The world number 32 combination, who had upset eighth seeds Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko in the opening round, hit the ground running from the opening game against the Danes as they opened up a 10-3 lead.

However, the experienced combination of Petersen and Kolding clawed back and took the lead for the first time at 18-17 and it looked like the pressure would get to the Indians. But undeterred by the circumstances, Satwik and Shetty won the next four points, only for the Danes to once again restored parity.

Satwik and Shetty, who had defeated the Danes in the French Open last year, finally converted the fourth game point to pocket the first game. The Indian combination, however, could not start the second game well and were always playing catch up after conceding a 4-0 lead at the start.

The decider turned out to be a big test for their skills and temperament as Kolding and Petersen opened up 16-12 lead. But the Indians showed big heart as they went on all out attack with Satwik unleashing his big smashes while Shetty making those crucial interception at the net.

The duo bagged five straight points to first regain the lead at 17-16 and then kept their nerves in the final exchanges. It ultimately took an error from Kodling to hand over the game and match to the young Indian combination after an hour and six minutes.

The unseeded combination will now face top seeds and local favourites Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, former world number one Saina Nehwal got the better of compatriot PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 in the women’s singles quarter-finals. She will now face fourth seed Ratchnok Intanon of Thailand in the semis.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.