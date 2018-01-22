IPL auction 2018, live updates: Top unsold players include Gayle, Ishant and Root on day 2
Mega auction: Which of the teams will end up the strongest squad after KXIP and SRH set the pace on day one in Bengaluru. To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
....and here’s what the squads look like after day 1
In case you are wondering where things stand at the end of day one, here is a handy guide, compiled by Jaideep Vaidya.
Hello and welcome to the live updates on day two of the IPL auction. Reputation counts for little when they go under Richard Madley’s hammer and it was evident on with heavyweights such as Chris Gayle, England Test captain Joe Root, and Sri Lanka veteran Lasith Malinga going unsold. Even India stalwarts Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were bought only at their base price.
Gayle, who formed one of the most dangerous opening pairings in the IPL alongside Virat Kohli, found no takers even at his base price of Rs 2 crore. The West Indian is certain to be one of the prominent names today. Gayle has the fastest T20 century to his name, which came off 30 balls for RCB versus Pune Warriors in 2013. However, he has been battling erratic form lately.
All franchises note: He is far from finished, going by his incredible 146 that he smashed in Bangladesh Premier League last month. Another IPL regular who went unsold Malinga, who has been facing fitness issues for a long time.
Malinga spearheaded the Mumbai Indians attack for many seasons and is the tournament’s all-time leading wicket-taker. Root went into his first ever IPL auction with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore but did not attract a bid alongside fellow Englishmen Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings.
Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson and Ashes star Josh Hazlewood, too, were ignored. They both went into the auction with a Rs 2 crore base price. South Africa batsman Hashim Amla was another big international name to go unsold.
The other names to miss out on the opening day were India’s Ishant Sharma, Parthiv Patel and Murali Vijay. Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa, New Zealand trio Tim Southee, Mitchell McClenaghan and Martin Guptill going unsold was came as quite a surprise. It was also the case with West Indian spin ace Samuel Badree, who is an asset in this format.
(With inputs from PTI)