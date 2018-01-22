Australian Open

Never seen wickets that help bowlers so much, says coach Ravi Shastri after challenging SA series

India beat South Africa by 63 runs in the third Test to finish the series with the respectable 2-1 margin.

by 
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

India coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on his side’s pace attack as they steered the team to a famous win in the final Test of the three-match series against South Africa.

Speaking to Sony TV, Shastri said the wickets offered were quite challenging and needed a special performance from the team to end the series with a respectable result.

“Lack of preparation is not an excuse. Practice is obviously necessary, but it was the way this team performed despite those issues, which was quite commendable,” Shastri said.

“After arriving Just 5-6 days before the tour. The way the way the boys played these three thests makes me really very proud,” he added.

Shastri claimed that he had never seen wickets in South Africa which were so heavily tilted in the bowler’s favour.

“I have been coming here since 1992, I have never seen wickets, where the bowlers get so much help. Cape town and here at the Wanderers,” Shastri said.

“It was commendable how the players responded in Johannesburg, despite the team being 2-0 down.

“I have played a lot, covered a lot of cricket. I would say among all wins I have seen, this win will go in history as one of our bravest, courageous and greatest Test wins,” he added.

Shastri stressed that the team’s gritty performance was largely on account of the pace attack. The coach said that the depth of the bowling line-up, was what differentiated it from all previous teams that have toured South Africa.

“Our pace attack is the difference,” Shastri said. “We have four bowlers who bowl comfortably close to 140. Bhuvneshwar is a master of swing and seam. Hardik is also a great fifth bowler gives us an advantage.

“Ahead of the third Test, we took a risk by taking five bowlers. Here, in these conditions it is necessary for the top-order batsman to take more responsibility in my opnion.

Bold decisions

Shastri said that the decision to bat first was a difficult one, but was taken as the team did not want to bat in the fourth innings.

The former India captain added that it was the confident approach of skipper Virat Kohli that kept the team focused on the win in the third test, despite the alien conditions.

“I have not seen a competitior like Kohli,” said Shastri. “Never seen someone who wants to win from every position. When you have a captain like him, it rubs off on the others.

“Ahead of the third Test, we were confident. It will be hard to believe for most as we lost after losing two tests, but we knew we had taken 20 wickets in both.

“It was only in the key moments that South Africa had edged ahead. If you look at the sessions, in 20, the hosts won 11, we won nine.

“We knew then, that despite the result, both teams were evenly matched. The think-tank felt we can play fire with fire. If they can field five bowlers, then even we can field five bowlers,” Shastri said.

The coach insisted that players from all departments contributed towards the win.

“When 6-7 players perform, it works well for the team,” Shastri said. “All our bowlers played well. In the batting, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli were outstanding in the first innings, Vijay did well in the second. Rahane too played a luent knock in his first test on tour.

“Also when tailenders start making runs and stitiching together partnerships, then its a great sign for the team.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.