‘At 36, he’s playing like he’s 18’: Twitter celebrates Roger Federer’s 20th Grand Slam

Roger Federer powered home to beat Marin Cilic in five sets to win his sixth Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title in a riveting final on Sunday.
The Swiss defending champion dropped his only sets of the tournament before completing a 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over the sixth seeded Croatian in 3 hours and 3 minutes.
Federer, playing in his 30th Grand Slam final, joined Novak Djokovic and Australian great Roy Emerson as joint top for the most Australian Open men’s titles.
He added to his already imposing win-loss record in Melbourne and is now 94-13.
His overall his Grand Slam mark stands at 332-52.
