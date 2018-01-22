‘At 36, he’s playing like he’s 18’: Twitter celebrates Roger Federer’s 20th Grand Slam

Roger Federer powered home to beat Marin Cilic in five sets to win his sixth Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title in a riveting final on Sunday.

The Swiss defending champion dropped his only sets of the tournament before completing a 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over the sixth seeded Croatian in 3 hours and 3 minutes.

Federer, playing in his 30th Grand Slam final, joined Novak Djokovic and Australian great Roy Emerson as joint top for the most Australian Open men’s titles.

He added to his already imposing win-loss record in Melbourne and is now 94-13.

His overall his Grand Slam mark stands at 332-52.

Even before he finished his post-match duties, Federer was quick to post a selfie that is bound to create some Twitter record for 2018.

His good friend was quick to applaud...

And the tennis community was full of praise...

He was so close to making it through the speech without crying! I’m crying now too 😭😭😭 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 28, 2018

King Roger!!! That speech made me cry like a baby! No words for what this man has achieved.. A legend on and off the court.. #RogerFederer #AusOpen — Yanina Wickmayer (@yaninawickmaye8) January 28, 2018

RF20! What an incredible achievement. And to do it in this era! Congratulations Roger! — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) January 28, 2018

Rest of the world

@rogerfederer what a player a true champion.20 grand slams and stil going strong.#stayblessed — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) January 28, 2018

Kya champion aadmi hai @rogerfederer. Classy, hardworking and humble, everything a sportsman should be. — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) January 28, 2018

20th grandslam for the champion @rogerfederer and icon of self belief ! This legend is seriously inspirational ,keep going roger ! 👊🏽 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 28, 2018

20 grand slam title, but watching him play it seems like he’s fighting for his first one. The humility and intensity hasn’t diminished at all. Inspirational #GOAT @rogerfederer — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 28, 2018

Roger Federer what a guy. Wins about his million major breaks down in tears..wants it even more now than he did when he first picked up a racket. What an example to any young sportsman/woman #desire #hustle 🎾👑 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 28, 2018

I have to admit

I like the inevitable emotional outpouring from @rogerfederer after a big Slam win, as does my wife who went “awwwww” and teared up as well 😢

20th Grand Slam

This one at age 37

Ridiculous stat

Greatest Of All Time

No discussion 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/B7x1g5sLZw — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) January 28, 2018

Roger Federer makes me cry with happiness. He has become the curious case of Benjamin Button. At 36 he plays like he’s 18. Thankyou @rogerfederer :)

LONG LIVE THE KING!#Federer #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/N1ZknDcVi8 — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 28, 2018

Watching Roger Federer cry even after lifting the trophy makes you realise how humble and passionate he is towards the sport. He's a living legend. It's a privilege being your fan. — Jay 🤘 (@ajaykanth_) January 28, 2018

What a final! Congratulations on defending the title, @RogerFederer 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/8yeXif9CuT — Philipp Lahm (@philipplahm) January 28, 2018

Heart goes out to @rogerfederer for being such a champion. Age is just a number. What a great sportsman. Such ease and grace- a treat to the eyes. #AustralianOpen2018 #classispermanent Well tried @cilic_marin champions never quit. — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) January 28, 2018