EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

FA Cup: Sane injury overshadows Man City win, Batshuayi double helps Chelsea progress

Kevin De Bruyne starred for City but a horrific tackle from Joe Bennett on Leroy Sane was among the major talking points.

by 
AFP

Kevin De Bruyne starred as Manchester City stayed on course for an unprecedented quadruple as a 2-0 win at Cardiff on Sunday put the runaway Premier League leaders into the last 16 of the FA Cup.

City, 12 points clear at the summit of English football, are bidding to bring the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League titles to the Etihad.

They made short work of second-tier Cardiff, with Belgian star De Bruyne putting them ahead in just eight minutes when he deceived the home side with a brilliant free-kick that he struck under, rather than over, the defensive wall.

Bernardo Silva appeared to have doubled the visitors’ lead with a thunderous 26th-minute shot but his goal was ruled out because the officials deemed Leroy Sane to be off-side and interfering with play.

It appeared a harsh call but, with the controversial video assistant referee system that is being trialled in some English cup ties this season not in use for this match, there was no way of reviewing the decision.

But the second goal Pep Guardiola’s men had threatened arrived in the 37th minute when Silva’s superb curling cross from the left was glanced in by Raheem Sterling.

Sane was the victim of a bad tackle by Joe Bennett in first-half stoppage time and was replaced at the break by Sergio Aguero.

Cardiff defender Bennett was sent off in injury time at the end of the match when he received a second yellow card for another poor challenge, on Brahim Diaz.

De Bruyne said there had been nothing complicated regarding his goal, telling the BBC: “The wall was not nine metres away from me and so they were very close and it was easy to put it under.”

But he was slightly bemused by the tactics employed by a Cardiff side pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

“They played man against man all over the pitch – it was a little bit weird,” De Bruyne said. “It left a lot of space.”

Batshuayi double

Earlier, Michy Batshuayi scored twice as Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Newcastle 3-0 to also advance into the fifth round.

Batshuayi’s goals in the 31st and 44th minutes and a Marcos Alonso free-kick 18 minutes from time were enough for Premier League champions Chelsea to see off Rafael Benitez’s struggling side.

The Belgian’s striker’s first was the result of a neat team move, Pedro’s superb through ball splitting the Newcastle defence and leading to Eden Hazard slipping a pass inside to Alonso, who set up Batshuayi for a finish from eight yards out.

The Belgian forward scored his second goal shortly before half-time when his shot took a huge deflection off Newcastle’s Jamaal Lascelles.

Alonso sealed victory with a well-struck free-kick.

“When I have a chance I take the chance and I work every day to be here,” Batshuayi, who has been linked with a move away from Chelsea during the transfer window, told BT Sport.

Following their League Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal, the FA Cup offers Chelsea their best chance of a domestic trophy this season.

By contrast, Premier League survival is the priority for a Newcastle side that are currently just one point above the relegation zone.

Newcastle manager Benitez, asked if he would be able to bring in a new striker before the transfer window shuts on Wednesday, replied: “I don’t think so but we will see. We will try to do something.”

Benitez’s former club Liverpool have also missed out on the last 16 after a 3-2 defeat by top-flight strugglers West Brom at Anfield on Saturday where Jay Rodriguez’s two goals for the Baggies were overshadowed by several controversial VAR rulings.

Tottenham Hotspur remain in the fifth-round draw, but only after an equaliser from Harry Kane eight minutes from time saw them to a 1-1 draw away to fourth-tier Newport on Saturday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.