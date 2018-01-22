Mouma Das, Arjun Ghosh bow out of Senior Table Tennis Nationals

Six-time national champion and fifth seeded Mouma Das lost to Swastika Ghosh of Maharashtra 11-7, 11-7, 2-11, 14-12, 8-11, 11-6 in the round-of-32 of the senior nationals on Monday.
But the biggest shock was second seed Arjun Ghosh bowing out in the quarter-finals to Gujarat’s Manush Shah 2-4 (7-11, 7-11, 3-11, 12-10, 11-6, 5-11).
Eight seed Sreeja Akula of RBI bit the dust after losing herto Prapti Sen of West Bengal which went down to the wire. In a remarkable comeback, Prapti won 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7.
Even Manika Batra had a tough time against Nikhat Banu of RBI before the second seed won 11-4, 8-11, 16-14, 8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8. Despite winning the Junior and Youth titles, Archana Kamath’s woes continued before the Bengaluru girl beat North Bengal’s Sagarika Mukherjee 1-11, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9.