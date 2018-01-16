India in South Africa

ICC rates Wanderers pitch for the third India-South Africa Test as ‘poor’

In his report, the match referee has deemed the pitch to have excessively steep and unpredictable bounce, and deteriorated quickly, making batting hazardous.

by 
Shaun Roy / BCCI / SPORTZPICS

The Wanderers Stadium, which hosted the third India-South Africa Test, has received three demerit points for a pitch rated as “poor”, the International Cricket Council informed on Tuesday.

“The demerit points will remain active for a rolling five-year period and if during this five-year period the Wanderers Stadium reaches the threshold of five demerit points, then it will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 12 months,” a statement by the ICC stated.

The decision was taken by Andy Pycroft of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, the statement added.

“The pitch prepared for the final Test was a poor one. It had excessively steep and unpredictable bounce, and excessive seam movement,” Pycroft wrote.

“It deteriorated quickly as the match progressed, which made batting extremely difficult and hazardous, resulting in the medical staff from both the sides having to come onto the field of play multiple times to treat their batsmen.

“As the on-field umpires are also responsible for the players’ safety, they expressed concerns about the behavior of the pitch, and debated after day three if it was appropriate to continue the match.

“In the end, the umpires made the decision to continue and the Test reached its natural conclusion on day four. However, there was still excessive variable bounce and seam movement when the Test match ended.”

India came back from behind to win the Test by 63 runs that saw 40 wickets fall for 805 runs in almost 296 overs. South Africa opener Dean Elgar with an unbeaten 86 was the top-scorer in the match.

‘Not worth the risk’

Elgar had said it was not worth the risk and the third and final Test against India should have been called off on the third day itself.

Elgar took a nasty blow on his helmet in the ninth over of South Africa’s second innings which forced early stumps on day three but the match resumed next day after deliberations between the captains and match officials.

“I do think (it should have been called off earlier). On day three, the wicket didn’t play great. Batters got hit a hell of a lot of times. If there was a period to call it off, it was sooner,” Elgar said after the match.

Referring to Philip Hughes’ death in November 2014 due to a head blow, Elgar said: “We had an incident of being hit in the head, where we could have had an incident of what happened in Australia. People want to watch Test cricket but we are also human beings.

“We are not just going to take blows and accept putting our bodies on the line. The situation could have been addressed sooner,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?

Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.

Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.

But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.

For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.

But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?

Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.

While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.

But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.

On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.

With Bosch dishwashers, you get spotlessly clean and dry kitchenware, making the oily sheen, discoloured vessels and residual soap traces a memory of the past. With the chore of dishwashing reduced to just the loading of dishes, you can use your time previously spent on washing dishes or supervising your maid to activities you really care about; and all this along with noiseless operation, and water and energy savings. Opt for a life of #NoMoreDishStress with Bosch dishwashers. Click here to learn more. To schedule a dishwasher demo, call 1-800-266-1880.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.