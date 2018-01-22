Sexual abuse

Former US Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar abused at least 265 women and girls: Michigan judge

The 54-year-old Nassar was sentenced last week to 40 to 175 years for molesting girls at his Michigan State University clinic.

by 
Larry Nassar. | Jeff Kowalsky/AFP

The number of women and girls now known to have been abused by Larry Nassar has risen to 265, a Michigan judge told a final sentencing hearing Wednesday where the former USA Gymnastics doctor faced his accusers once again.

At least 65 of Nassar’s victims were to speak out over several days at the last of three sentencing hearings for the disgraced doctor who molested his patients for two decades under the guise of medical treatment.

The 54-year-old Nassar was sentenced last week to 40 to 175 years for molesting girls at his Michigan State University (MSU) clinic, in addition to a prior sentence of 60 years for possessing child pornography.

The poignant accounts of abuse suffered by more than 150 young women and girls, who took the stand over the past two weeks, have had profound repercussions for the US sporting world, with resignations, retirements and new investigations announced at a rapid pace.

Under pressure, the entire board of USA Gymnastics has stepped down as of Wednesday.

As the final hearings got under way, star gymnast Simone Biles slammed the US Olympic Committee for failing to reach out to her after she revealed this month she had been molested by Nassar.

She revealed she was initially in denial – and broke down when she realized she had been abused.

“I remember just bawling my eyes out,” the four-time Olympic gold medal winner told NBC News. “It feels like he took a part of me that I can’t get back.”

Biles, along with fellow gold-medalists Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney, have all identified themselves as Nassar victims, along with scores of female athletes in gymnastics and others who sought medical treatment at Michigan State.

‘Criminal of the worst kind’

The small courtroom in Charlotte, Michigan filled up early in the morning, long before Nassar was brought in for hearings that were expected stretch into early next week.

“We have over 265 identified victims and an infinite number of victims in the state, in the country, and all over the world,” Judge Janice Cunningham said.

“As a result, by allowing live streaming and tweeting, all individuals are able to participate in this process.”

Jessica Thomashow, 17, who had also testified at Nassar’s previous sentencing hearing, urged the judge to impose the maximum allowable sentence.

“Larry Nassar is evil,” she said. “Larry Nassar is a criminal of the worst kind.”

Under a plea agreement, Nassar could get a minimum 25 to 40 years in prison, in addition to his prior sentences.

‘Best friends’

Gymnast Madison Bonofiglio testified against Larry Nassar in March 2017, when molestation charges were initially brought. She said she knew of at least 10 other victims who have not come forward.

“This really makes me sad that some of my best friends think because they were only assaulted by Nassar five to 10 times, that it doesn’t matter,” she said.

The latest hearing relates to abuse that took place at the Twistars gymnastics training facility. Approximately 30 statements were read Wednesday, and another 35 expected when court resumes Friday.

The victims’ courtroom revelations have sent shockwaves through the sport.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered an investigation of the Karolyi Ranch – until recently the training ground for America’s top gymnasts, where victims said they were abused.

USA Gymnastics severed ties with the ranch and three board members resigned, but that failed to quell the furor. The US Olympics Committee demanded all USA Gymnastics board members resign, and they complied Wednesday.

“USA Gymnastics embraces not only the changes necessary,” it said in a statement, “but we also will hold the organization to the highest standards of care and safety.”

US lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bipartisan bill mandating reporting of all sexual assault allegations in amateur sports.

Meanwhile, the fallout from the Nassar case may yet grow, with the US Olympic Committee, MSU and USA Gymnastics all facing investigations in what victims see as a belated push to establish who knew about Nassar’s conduct, and what could have been done to stop him.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.