No more grid girls in Formula 1: Sport needs women to compete and not just act as accessories

“This custom… is clearly at odds with modern day societal norms,” read the statement by Formula 1 announcing the end of the long-standing practice of grid girls during races.

The move to remove grid girls from the 2018 season, as most things do, met with extremely polarising views on social media. While many credited Liberty Media for taking the progressive step, some, including grid girls themselves, have slammed it as “political correctness to please a minority”, “fake feminism” and even as “taking independence and employment opportunities away from women.”

While it would have been naïve to imagine that such a move would be universally accepted, the intensity and bitterness in criticism of the move and the feminist movement is baffling, and a little annoying given it is 2018.

But let’s keep that aside for moment and say it straight: The problem with the concept of “grid/podium/ring/walk-on girls” is not with independent women choosing their occupation, but with the blatant objectification and even sexualisation, of women in the job.

Using women as “decorative” items in sport, a field where gender imbalance is a daily concern on several levels, is problematic and sets a wrong precedent for those participating and watching.

Thank you @F1 for deciding to stop using grid girls. Another sport making a clear choice about what they want to stand for:

“We feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms.” https://t.co/Rrwxf5VcjY — Women's Sport Trust (@WomenSportTrust) January 31, 2018

On most days, the grid girls are only required to hold driver names, position boards or umbrellas on track, dressed with clothes that have either sponsor names or native to the country. But duties also include lining up the way to the podium, and often being part of the presentation ceremony and have champagne sprayed on you by the winners. In certain cycling races, it goes on further, such as kissing the winners cheeks or posing with them for suggestive photos.

Among those criticising this move is Ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, to very little surprise.

“The country at the moment is getting a bit prudish. I can’t see how a good-looking girl standing with a driver and a number in front of a Formula One car can be offensive to anybody. They are all nicely dressed I would think people like Rolex and Heineken wouldn’t have girls there who weren’t presentable,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Unwittingly, Ecclestone has answered the question himself in his statement, with the emphasis being on good-looking and then the comparison to luxury brands.

Are the drivers racing in those fancy, expensive cars or the engineers fixing them expected to look good or presentable? But here the job description itself included being “good-looking”, reducing the worth of the person to merely a physical attribute. Why are women being used as accessories in male sport? They are almost always scantily clad and doing something mundane.

But it is not just Motorsport, but many international competitions like cycling, professional boxing and other combat sports have the concept of using women, dressed in a certain way, to do odd-jobs around the competition that have little bearing on the actual outcome of the result.

In combat sport events, there are ring girls who hold the placard announcing which round is going on, in some cycling races, they are there at the trophy presentation, and in darts, to accompany a player to their spot.

In fact, at most sporting events, it is not uncommon to see that the hosts, anchors, on-field announcers, women bearing trays during prize distribution are often women, more often than not in the conventional standards of beauty and fashion, dressed and paraded .

Recently, the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), after talks with broadcasters, also ended the long-standing practice of walk-on girls, where women escort male players to the stage, BBC reported. This was also met my backlash from certain quarters, and a widely received online petition to reinstate the walk-on girls, including from players themselves.

The recent draw ceremony of the ATP Next Gen Finals, involved the players choosing females models to reveal their group. What was the purpose? To spice up the show, and use women as bowls to draw out names. That is textbook objectification.

Some would say that grid girls are essentially cheerleaders, which are the norm in most sports and even have organised events and teams. Needless to say, majority of the cheerleaders are women. However, it should be noted but being a cheerleader requires the person to do something –a dance routine, a coordinated move. But the main job of a grid girl is to carry name cards and such to the field – essentially a decorative accessory, something nice to look at.

With growing gender awareness and, using women to entertain the crowd and onlookers, is plain ridiculous. Whether this comes in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement or is a product of a more sensitive world, fact is that this is a much-needed move.

This is what Women’s Sports Test – a London-based charity which works towards “raising the visibility and increasing the impact of women’s sport” – had to say on the use of grid girls in sport: Women in the sporting environment should be judged by their sports appeal and not sex appeal.

Or as former Indian F1 driver Karun Chandok tweeted, this is an opportunity to invest into getting more female drivers into the sport.

Would be a good idea to use the money saved from paying the ‘grid girls’ to make a small investment in getting more female drivers into the sport... https://t.co/dS8B2WSrQg — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) January 31, 2018

These women are at a liberty to choose and yes, it is a form of employment. Many of them who are models, will have many other avenues, and can continue this. But it won’t be on TV and the grounds, where thousands of fans of all ages are watching and seeing how the athletes behave.

But sports, organisation and team, also have to be accountable to the society. As the F1 statement said, the practice is appropriate or relevant.

There might be a lot of debate and even flak on this piece as well, questions raised on the meaning of feminism and being restrictive of other women’s freedoms. But as much as this is about the image of women, this is also about sport, that is played, followed, managed by both genders.

Sport is thrilling and entertaining to watch, even without the theatrics and fancily dressed woman. The thrill of a dangerous overtake on the first corner won’t be diminished by the absence of a girl carrying a driver name, nor will an action-packed fight be any lesser if a lady didn’t parade the number of the round on a placard.

Sport doesn’t need grid or podium or walk-on girls to be more entertaining or watchable. But sports definitely need more focus and balance for the watching female audience, the segment promoters often forget.