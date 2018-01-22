IPL 11

IPL: KKR have a great bowling line-up but lack of batsmen and a leader is worrying

The 2012 and 2014 champions have one of the best bowling attacks in the league, but will that be enough?

by 
Ron Gaunt / IPL / SPORTZPICS

Kolkata Knight Riders have been one of the most successful franchises in Indian Premier League history. From 2012 to 2017, they have won the title twice and what worked for them was their focus on banking on Indian talent rather than putting their money on foreign players.

After the 2018 IPL auction, if you glance through the squad, you will find only one Indian name that is a part of the national squad in the shorter formats of the game is Kuldeep Yadav.

However, if you break down the squad, you can see that they have been street-smart as always and have once again backed their bowlers to get the job done for them this time as well.

By retaining Sunil Narine, their match-winner on many occasions, and all-rounder Andre Russell, KKR are banking on their Caribbean players to lead the way.

They have also bought back Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla along with opener Robin Uthappa, a decision that will be scrutinised in the long run sans Yadav. By bringing in Dinesh Karthik, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson the squad is rich in international experience as well.

Squad breakdown

Total players: 19

Overseas players: 7

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn (o), Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Ishank Jaggi

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa

All-rounders: Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Javon Searless (o), Cameron Delport (o), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell (o), Sunil Narine (o)

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (o), Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson (o), Ranganath Vinay Kumar

Support staff: Jacques Kallis (head coach), Simon Katich (assistant coach)

(o): Overseas players

Strengths

Bowling. Period.

KKR have one of the strongest bowling units in the league. With Starc, Johnson, Vinay Kumar and Under-19 star Kamlesh Nagarkoti, their pace-attack looks lethal. Starc and Johnson have the experience and pace to rip through any batting lineup in the league.

In under-19 stars Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi, KKR have invested in the long run as well with the duo already clocking 140+ kph. Vinay Kumar is a crafty bowler and knows the tricks of the game.

Their spin department can be a cause of envy with Narine, Yadav and Chawla capable of weaving their magic on any given day. Narine has 95 wickets in 82 IPL games with an economy rate of 6.32. Chawla has picked up 126 wickets and can chip in with the bat as well. Yadav, a left-arm wrist spinner, has also taken 18 wickets in 15 games so far in the IPL. In Nitish Rana and Andre Russell, they have able all-rounders at their disposable as well.

Weaknesses

Their batting is definitely going to be a cause of worry. The lack of experience in the batting unit is visible. Another issue that will be bothering them is their opening slot. Narine-Lynn? Uthappa-Lynn? Uthappa-Narine? Shubman-Lynn? Who are your openers?

Another cause of worry is that Shubman, Mavi and Nagarkoti have not featured in a single professional T20 game in their careers and you cannot expect them to fire from the start as well.

Their lack of depth in batting will hurt them. Another pressing issue is their middle order. Nitish Rana, Ishank Jaggi, Rinku Singh or Apoorv Vijay Wankhade lack the experience of building an innings if the top orders collapses.

Another problem is finding an able leader. When Gautam Gambhir took over KKR, the squad had an able and determined leader in him. Gambhir inspired the others in the locker room to do well and give their 100%.

Now without Gambhir, KKR have to find a candidate that can replace him. Karthik looks like the like ideal candidate for the job. However, Uthappa and Vinay Kumar too can take up captaincy. Even Starc and Johnson can do the job if required. KKR need to address this issue immediately. Issues are aplenty even though the vision is clear.

Ideal playing XI

Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn (o), Dinesh Karthik (c and wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell (o), Sunil Narine (o), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Mitchell Johnson (o), Mitchell Starc (o), Piyush Chawla.

Prediction for IPL 11

Finishing in the play-offs should be the goal and then they can take it one game at a time. However, with only the bowling department sorted, a finish in the top-five seems likely.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.