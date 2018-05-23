IPL 11

‘I have done so much for the IPL’: Gayle after fruitful stint with Kings XI Punjab

Gayle scored 368 runs in 11 matches for Punjab, which also included an unbeaten 104 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

by 
Deepak

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has been one of the most lethal T20 batsman the game has ever seen. However, it took everyone by surprise when he went unsold twice during the Indian Premier League auction. Eventually, he was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab owing to Virender Sehwag. Sehwag also picked up Yuvraj Singh who wasn’t a big hit at the auction.

“It is great that they have come to us at their base price. It is surely a bargain. Who knows if there were more bidders, they could have gone as high as $1 million. They are big names and match winners, even if they win two-three games for us, we would get the return on investment,” said Sehwag back then.

Another stellar showing 

Gayle, however, was not bothered about the auction and was ready for the worst.

“I was not surprised. Whether it was the first or last minute (being picked) does not matter. But I don’t have too many expectations in life. You have to prepare yourself for disappointments. I have seen these things happen in the IPL,” said Gayle in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

Gayle then went on and stated that Sehwag saved the IPL after he scored a ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A comment, which he says was not a joke but a matter of fact.

“It was not a joke, I am serious. You have said IPL needs stars and you have answered the question. I have done so much for the IPL. You look back and see what I have done for the IPL. I had two centuries and won a trophy, still active and playing. You can still see what I have to offer to the game. I love to continue playing in India. This is where a lot of passion lies. There is some fuel in the tank,” said Gayle.

Age is just a number 

He also said that his age could be a factor in the reluctance of other teams picking him. However, he stated an example of Shane Watson, who scored two centuries this season for Chennai Super Kings, including one in the final. “May be it is because of my age. How old is Watson? He has scored two centuries. I am 39 and still scoring hundreds,” said Gayle.

However, after the two-month tournament, Punjab seventh on the table, not the start they were hoping for. “We had a good start but we lost the momentum in the final stages. Hopefully, next year,” said Gayle.

Gayle scored 368 runs in 11 matches for Punjab, which also included an unbeaten 104 against runners-up Hyderabad.

Read the interview here.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11

A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.

Amazon

“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.

Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.

‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).

The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.

The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.

Play

The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.