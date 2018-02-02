India in South Africa

Kohli magic, Rahane calm and wrist spin: Talking points from the 1st Ind vs SA ODI

The India skipper scored a superb ton as he shared a 189-run stand with Rahane to help India beat South Africa by six wickets in the first ODI at Durban.

by 
Ron Gaunt / BCCI / SPORTZPICS

A Virat Kohli-inspired India beat South Africa by six wickets in the first cricket One-Day International to go up 1-0 in the six-match series.

It was a superb team performance by India as they got their first ever win at Kingsmead. Here’s a look at the main talking points from the game:

The good turn

Wrist spinners: 20 overs, 79 runs, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.95
All the other bowlers: 30 overs, 185 runs, 2 wickets, ER 6.23

India now have a template in place. They play two wrist spinners; two wicket-takers and both the bowlers end up feeding off each other. As the old saying goes, a wrist spinner can turn the ball on any surface. It makes it possible for India to play them regardless of the venue and so far, the opposition has struggled to deal with them.

The thing that Kuldeep and Chahal have going for them is that not only do they have the variations, but they are also very accurate. SA’s major slowdown came between the overs 15-30 when the spinners were in operation. Kuldeep mentioned how he focussed on bowling a slower trajectory, while Chahal concentrated on his natural variations. Wrist spinners are always wicket-taking option in the shorter format and if India can keep this plan going, they could have a very interesting attack for the World Cup.

After the game, Kohli singled them out for some praise.

“Bhuvi and Bumrah were good and those two wrist spinners have been the difference for us. They are working wonderfully for the team. They were very brave and threw the ball up and that is why they got the wickets. As a captain, it’s outstanding when you have two guys who know what they want to do,” he said.

Chahal and Kuldeep were superb (Image: BCCI/Sportzpics)
Chahal and Kuldeep were superb (Image: BCCI/Sportzpics)

A lone hand

Faf du Plessis almost single-handedly took his side to a respectable total. After electing to bat first, SA kept losing wickets regularly and that saw them being reduced to 134/5. But the SA skipper stuck it out and scored his eighth ODI hundred. His strike-rate remained good throughout the innings and he showed his batsmen just how they needed to go about doing things against this Indian bowling attack. He took his team to 269 – a total that they thought would give them a fighting chance.

Faf played a line hand for SA (Image: BCCI/Sportzpics)
Faf played a line hand for SA (Image: BCCI/Sportzpics)

Rahane, No 4

Once again, India had a new No 4. And once again, Rahane had a point to prove.

It’s been that kind of tour for the Mumbai batsman. He did well in his only Test and batted superbly on a difficult wicket. This wicket was easier but Rahane knew such opportunities are hard to come by and he made the most of it to score 79. He was calm in the middle and his partnership with Kohli broke many records too.

Just a while back, Rahane was designated as the third opener in the squad. But away from home, there might be more value in playing him at No 4. Among those who have batted at least five times for India at the No 4 position, Rahane is one of 10 batsmen to score at more than five an over. If he does get going, he could make this position his for a while to come. But for now, he’s done enough to get a decent run at the position.

Kohli, too, believes that Rahane might be the answer to India’s No 4 position: “Very, very happy for Jinx. Jinx is a top-class player. We understood fast bowling was going to be a big factor in this tour. He was superb, he took on the fast bowlers. He capitalised on a the No 4 slot which we have been looking to fill for a while now.”

Rahane’s last five innings: 55, 70, 53, 61, 79
Rahane’s last four innings at No 4: 87, 89, 50, 79

Rahane and Kohli had a wonderful partnership (Image: BCCI/Sportzpics)
Rahane and Kohli had a wonderful partnership (Image: BCCI/Sportzpics)

King Kohli

Virat Kohli now has a century in every country he has played ODI cricket in. It’s reached a stage where a Kohli century is not a surprise, more so if it is in a chase. The Indian skipper is a master of the ODI format and he showed that once again as he led India to their first ever win at Durban. Kohli has now scored 11 centuries as a captain in ODIs – the joint most by an Indian captain in ODIs along with Sourav Ganguly.

The innings was a typical Kohli classic but his celebrations when he got there showed how much it meant to him. This is a player on a mission and his innings – in which he barely put a foot wrong – showed that he has the quality to do well on all kinds of wickets. It was a sluggish pitch but he made it look easy with a wonderfully controlled knock.

“It was quite special. First game of the series is always important. We wanted to take the confidence from [the third Test in] Jo’burg into this game,” said Virat after the game.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?

Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.

Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.

But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.

For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.

But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?

Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.

While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.

But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.

On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.

With Bosch dishwashers, you get spotlessly clean and dry kitchenware, making the oily sheen, discoloured vessels and residual soap traces a memory of the past. With the chore of dishwashing reduced to just the loading of dishes, you can use your time previously spent on washing dishes or supervising your maid to activities you really care about; and all this along with noiseless operation, and water and energy savings. Opt for a life of #NoMoreDishStress with Bosch dishwashers. Click here to learn more. To schedule a dishwasher demo, call 1-800-266-1880.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.