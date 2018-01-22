India in South Africa

Wanted to take momentum of the Test win into ODIs, says Kohli after India’s six-wicket win

The India captain got to his 33rd three-figure score in one-dayers as his team comfortably chased down a 270-run target.

by 
Ron Gaunt / BCCI / SPORTZPICS

India captain Virat Kohli, on Thursday, said that the six-wicket victory in the first one-dayer against South Africa will give his side the momentum in the remainder of the six-match series.

“First match of the series is important. We wanted to take the momentum of the [third] Test win into this, and when we restricted South Africa to 270 [269/8] on this sort of a pitch, we were happy,” Kohli said.

The 29-year-old hit 112 of 119 balls to get to his first One-day International hundred on South African soil. It was a staggering 20th hundred for Kohli while chasing a target, “Yeah it was quite special,” he said.

“Jinx (Ajnkya Rahane) is a top class player. We understood fast bowling was going to be a big factor in this tour. He was superb, he took on the fast bowlers,” Kohli said.

The India captain was adjudged Man of the Match after getting to his 33rd three-figure score. He forged a thrilling 189-run partnership with Rahane for the third wicket after India lost Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan early.

Kohli also had words of praise for his bowlers. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal triggered a mini-collapse in the middle-overs before the hosts, led by skipper Faf du Plessis, restored parity, “Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] and [Jasprit] Bumrah – we bank on them. Picking up one or two wickets in the top ten [overs] is what we wanted to do.

“And then, the two wrist-spinners [Yadav and Chahal] – outstanding bowling by both of them. They are working wonderfully for the team. They’re playing in South Africa for the first time. They were very brave, throwing it up and that’s why they got wickets.”

“As a captain, it’s outstanding when you have two guys who know what they want to do.”

‘We were 60-70 runs short,’ says Du Plessis

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said he was disappointed at his side’s batting display. “Definitely, we did not score enough, we did not bat well enough,” he said. “I reckon we were about 50-60-70 runs short. Chris [Morris] had a good partnership, but as a batting unit we were disappointed,” Du Plessis added.

“When you’re chasing five runs an over here, it’s pretty easy. We tried everything with field placements and tactics but Virat and Rahane played very well.”

When asked if he had suffered any injury while fielding, Du Plessis said, “Just a few battle scars. Just went upstairs to get the fingers checked. In one-day cricket the intensity is a lot higher. Happy to go through the game, feeling strong.”

(With PTI inputs)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.