Quinton De Kock joins AB De Villiers and Faf Du Plessis on the sidelines for South Africa

South Africa batsman and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has been ruled out of the remainder One-day International three-match Twenty20 International series against India after suffering a wrist injury on his left hand.
De Kock sustained the injury during the second ODI at Centurion, as South Africa were thrashed by nine-wickets in a one-sided contest. The southpaw was hit on hand by a rising short delivery by pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the early stages of the match. Cricket South Africa, in a release, stated that De Kock will be out atleast 2-4 weeks, “Quinton suffered an extreme blow to the left wrist while batting in the second ODI on Sunday and felt severe pain and discomfort,” South Africa team doctor Mohammed Moosajee was quoted as saying.
He added: “Further investigation revealed severe bony bruising to the area, with associated swelling around the tendon in the wrist. This type of injury will require between 2-4 weeks to heal, which subsequently rules him out of the remainder of the ODI and T20 series against India. The CSA medical team will aim to have him ready for the Test series against Australia starting next month.”
The selectors have decided to not name a replacement for De Kock in the squad. This was yet another blow to the hosts, who are already 0-2 down in the six-match series. Batting talisman AB de Villiers was ruled out of the first three matches while captain Faf du Plessis was also ruled out for entire duration of the limited-overs series after enduring a fractured finger.