Indian Football

As Constantine’s contract comes up for extension, a look at his journey with Indian football

Constantine’s reign has been a reflection of Indian football in a microcosm; a mixture of highs and lows, with the odd weird result thrown in.

by 
AIFF

Now into his second stint with the Indian football team, head coach Stephen Constantine faces a discussion surrounding his future prior to India testing themselves against the Asian elite at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup to be held in UAE.

Constantine’s reign has been a reflection of Indian football in a microcosm; a mixture of highs and lows, with the odd weird result thrown in. On the rankings scale, it has been a success with India hitting a two-decade high and not having lost a match since March 2016.

Prior to the All India Football Federation taking a call on a contract extension on Constantine’s future on February 7, we look back at his 38-month journey so far.

Disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign

India’s first official matches came against Nepal in the first round of FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying as they had to start at the very beginning due to their dismal state in the FIFA rankings.

Having beat out Ricki Herbert for the post, Constantine’s men took a 2-0 victory in Guwahati before a 0-0 draw in Kathmandu sealed their progress to the next round of qualifiers.

What followed was catastrophical, as India lost the first five of their eight qualifiers as the Blue Tigers went down 1-2 to Oman in Bengaluru and Guam away in the space of five days, as the then 52-year-old fumed about not being able to include all players of Indian origin, due to a law which states that players with dual nationalities are ineligible to represent the national team.

The team’s troubles did not let up as they were forced to forfeit the home match to Iran, anyway having lost by the same scoreline. Eugeneson Lyngdoh was ineligible on account of consecutive yellow cards, but Constantine and his deputy Shanmugham Venkatesh were unaware of it and fielded the playmaker, thus earning a sanction from FIFA.

Their only victory, a 1-0 win over Guam, meant that they finished the group with 3 points, losing all but one of their eight games. The SAFF Championship provided some relief for Constantine’s men as two goals by Sunil Chhetri and three by Jeje Lalpekhlua in the semis and the finals meant that India clinched their seventh title.

Increased fitness and consistency

Having been knocked out of World Cup contention, the team set their sights on qualifying for the Asian Cup after having missed out on the 2015 edition. Two victories over Laos, including a 6-1 thumping in Guwahati and a 4-1 friendly win over Puerto Rico in Mumbai followed as India ended 2016 on a high note.

India proceeded to the final round of the Asian Cup qualifiers, where they were handed a relatively easier draw, grouped along with Kyrgyzstan, Macau and Myanmar. 2017 was India’s most successful in a long time, as they drew only two of their games, winning seven.

A 4-1 win against Macau in Bengaluru sealed qualification for UAE 2019 with two games to go as friendly victories over Cambodia, Nepal and Mauritius drove India to a two-decade high rank of 97.

The 1-1 draw against St Kitts and Nevis at the Tri-Nation tournament in Mumbai was the sole black spot on an otherwise blemish-free year as increased fitness levels have resulted in a consistency in results against smaller teams. India have been prone to slip-ups in the past, against these teams.

The slow starts of the team to games have been overcome almost every time, but it is an area of concern for the team, as sluggishness follows kick-offs.

Allegations in book and other controversies

If the 2-1 loss to Guam was the low point of Stephen’s second stint, the real spark arrived when Constantine’s new book, ‘From Delhi to the Den’ came out, shedding important details on the conflicts with the ISL.

“It wasn’t the last time the ISL would affect my team,” wrote Constantine, suggesting that the ISL medicals to be held two days after the team’s return from Guam, had an effect on the game.

If his book was explosive, so were the reports which spoke about the some of the players being unhappy with the Englishman and his big-game tactics. Heading into a major tournament, the last thing the AIFF will want is to have a disjointed dressing room.

If the AIFF’s executive committee does decide that the team needs a new head coach, it can only be due to the tensions between the players and Constantine. Anything else, and the team’s record of 11 wins in 13 games is enough to absolve the Englishman of any existing tactical inflexibilities.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?

Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.

Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.

But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.

For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.

But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?

Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.

While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.

But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.

On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.

With Bosch dishwashers, you get spotlessly clean and dry kitchenware, making the oily sheen, discoloured vessels and residual soap traces a memory of the past. With the chore of dishwashing reduced to just the loading of dishes, you can use your time previously spent on washing dishes or supervising your maid to activities you really care about; and all this along with noiseless operation, and water and energy savings. Opt for a life of #NoMoreDishStress with Bosch dishwashers. Click here to learn more. To schedule a dishwasher demo, call 1-800-266-1880.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.