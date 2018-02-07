Mumbai: The All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee decided to offer Englishman Stephen Constantine an extension till the end of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, after a meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Constantine, whose initial contract was about to expire, has been given the mandate of leading India to the continental tournament, after the Blue Tigers qualified with 2 games to spare in the AFC Asian Cup final qualifying round.

“The members felt that the Indian Senior National Men’s team met the dual strategic objectives of AIFF by qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as well as by consistently achieving a top 15 FIFA ranking amongst Asian countries in the recent past. Accordingly, there was no reason for the AIFF not to offer a contract to Stephen,” read a release from the AIFF Media Team.

Results in coach’s favour

On the basis of results alone, it was impossible for the AIFF’s Technical Committee, lead by ex-international Shyam Thapa to not offer an extension to the 55-year-old. India have not lost a game since March 2016, going unbeaten in 13 matches.

They won 11 of those games, drawing only two, as the India reached a two-decade high rank of 97, after their exploits in Asian Cup qualifying. Now with a full year to go until the Asian equivalent of the Euros, it remains to be seen whether India can punch above their weight at the tournament.

Ranked 15th in Asia, India will possibly be placed in pot 3, each pot consisting of 6 teams and the 24 nations to be split into 4 pots. This will mean that India will face a lower-ranked pot 4 nation once the draw takes place in March-April this year.

In their last appearance at the Asian Cup in 2011, India crashed out, conceding 13 goals and failing to win a single match. They will hope to avoid a repeat of the same.

Constantine is here to stay! The technical committee offers a contract extension to the coach. The decision will be ratified by the AIFF executive committee later. #Indianfootball pic.twitter.com/YNdiWLSdQB — football news india (@fni) February 7, 2018

Dressing room ego clash

In recent times, reports that Constantine had fallen out of favour with the core group of Indian players had emerged which national team captain Sunil Chhetri had moved to quash.

In an earlier meeting with AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, a group of players had allegedly spoken about the ‘tactical shortcomings’ of Constantine. The slow start to games remain a concern, but by and large, a consistency in results has been achieved, even if the wins have come against lower-ranked opposition.

Frailties of the past, including slip-ups against minnows, have largely been ironed out and save for two occasions, the 2-2 draw with Myanmar and the 1-1 stalemate against St Kitts and Nevis in Mumbai, the team has managed to pull through in every match.

Increased fitness levels have also led to this mini-resurgence and as the Technical Committee’s decision is forwarded to the Executive Committee, it remains to be seen whether Constantine agrees to this extension.

Any dressing room communication gaps have to be ironed out, but the decision to offer the Englishman, now in his second stint as head coach of the national team, an extension, seems like the logical choice.