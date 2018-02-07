On Wednesday, India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami became the first woman cricketer to claim 200 wickets in one-day internationals. The 35-year-old achieved this feat when she bagged the wicket of South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt during the second one-day game of the three-match series at Kimberley.

Wolvaardt edged Goswami’s delivery in the fifth over to wicket-keeper Sushma Verma, who took the catch to help India get their first wicket of the day. Goswami has taken just 166 one-day games to get to 200 wickets with an economy of 3.23. Her best figures have been 6/31 against New Zealand in 2011. She has an impressive Test record as well, taking 40 wickets in 10 matches. In T20 cricket, she has taken 50 wickets in 60 games.

Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick occupies the second spot with 180 wickets followed by compatriot Lisa Sthalekar on 146. India’s Neetu David occupies the fifth spot with 141 wickets.

Credit: Anand Katakam

Incidentally, India captain Mithali Raj is the leading run scorer in one-day cricket. She has amassed 6255 runs in 188 matches.

Earlier, India’s Smriti Mandhana smashed 135 as they reached 302/3 as they were put into bat first. Veda Krishnamurthy smashed a quick-fire 51 of just 33 balls as well.