It has been suggested that Virat Kohli – like Don Bradman, like Sachin Tendulkar, like many of the great ones – must see the game at a slower speed than the rest of us.

That he has that extra millisecond which allows him to pick his spot and punish the good ball and the bad ball in equal measure.

That, while batting, he knows where everyone is at all times – how else would he pick out the gaps with such accuracy all day long.

That – his confidence in his own abilities is so massive – that he rarely… if ever… panics.

And even if all of it is true, it still just doesn’t explain how in game after game, he manages to do the star turn for his team. The third ODI against South Africa was no exception. The India skipper scored 160 not out, broke a ton of records and helped lead his side to an easy win.

Stepping out on the field and scoring centuries has become a regularity for @imVkohli. Congratulations on your 34th ODI ton! Keep the runs flowing always. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/4eyuMUpl12 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 7, 2018

But it wasn’t your typical, free-flowing Kohli knock. While the ball came onto the bat for the first 30-odd overs, things changed dramatically after that.

After the match, Kohli revealed that they had initially been looking at a score of 330 but they revised the target they had in mind to 280 after it started slowing down.

The 29-year-old, though, rarely ever seemed bothered because, as he always does, he found a way to make it work.

Ones and twos

When Shikhar Dhawan was going great guns in the early going, Kohli took a back seat and enjoyed the view. But when wickets started falling, he decided he needed to get stuck in and in the process eschewed all risk till he thought it was fair game.

In his 160 runs, 100 came in 1s (75), 2s (22) and 3s (3) and just 60 from boundaries, this despite the fact that he started cramping in the nineties. In doing so, he became the first Indian to score 100 or more runs by running in an ODI innings. Only five other have managed the feat overall. It speaks volumes about his fitness but it also tells you that he never sells himself short.

His skills are in a class by themselves, but it takes guts to recognise that you have that talent and dedicate yourself to it. Kohli has done that and he continues to do that.

Three 100s in the last four ODI innings for Virat Kohli and in those three innings he has hit only one six. Still keeps his strike rate around 90. Incredibly smart batsman. #RSAvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 7, 2018

What makes Kohli different is the little things. He plays like he has been taught to and he continually refines his shots until he can trust them completely. If a particular shot lets him down too many times, he cuts it out. He may have the extra millisecond but it is what he does with it that makes him special. The decision-making is swift and once it is done, he quickly goes through with it with a simplicity that is often astounding.

The other thing that stands out is that he is always thinking so far ahead. If a situation changes – as it did during the third ODI – he adapts like he already had a plan for the eventuality. In most cases, he doesn’t but he has the smarts to simply make things up along the way.

Graphic by Anand Katakam

And as we all watch him, we know, as good as he is now, that we haven’t seen his best. With each innings, he seems to outdo himself and given his resume, that is something. We thought Tendulkar’s records would be untouchable but just don’t try telling Kohli that who seems to be catching up so far that one might imagine there is a storm in his tails

A higher level

Kohli is 29 now. He has been breaking records for a while now and doing so with such regularity that it might be considered the norm. The remaining question however is, how long can he continue to play at such an extraordinary level?

An average of over 50 in every format (Tests, ODIs, T20Is) is unheard of – mainly because of the very different demands of each format. But Kohli has achieved that and looks capable of pushing the envelope even further. The biggest battle in his case, though, might be a mental one.

India captain Virat Kohli battled through cramp to post 160*, his second-highest ODI score. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/khcRyKg35a — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2018

Playing high level, high stress sport has its price; it takes a toll on the athlete. In addition to that Kohli does many, many more things off the field – appearances, endorsements – than most other cricketers on the planet. For now, he says it is fine but will he get mentally worn-out and will that affect his game?

For now, any strain is overcome by the joy of doing well. He doesn’t want to come off the field. And that’s another thing that sets him apart. He comes to play every game. He likes to perform. He likes to win. There is an eerie feeling though that despite having done all he has, Kohli is just getting started.