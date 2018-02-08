The Indian Premier League franchises have disapproved the idea to change the timings of the matches from the 11th season, The Indian Express reported.

A proposal was made to shift the 8 pm matches to 7 pm and postpone the 4 pm matches to 5.30 pm on weekends. But all eight teams, it seems, are against the plan.

“There will be no problem on days with just a single match but there will be a big one when there are doubleheaders,” the publication quoted an unnamed franchise official as saying.

“They won’t get the complete [the] three-hour quota and instead will have to share it with two matches. The overlap will result in one-and-a-half hours of each IPL match losing out on viewers.”

The franchises also don’t fancy the idea of advancing the 4 pm matches by an hour.

The 11th edition of the IPL is slated to be played from April 7 to May 27.