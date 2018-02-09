On Thursday evening, Scottish Premiership club Motherwell FC confirmed that India’s Under-17 goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem had started his trial with the club and was straight into training with the team.

The football club called the 17-year-old “a standout” at last year’s Fifa U-17 World Cup and tweeted a photo of him in Scotland.

🙌 | Indian Under 17 international goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem started his trial with the club on Thursday and was straight into training with the team. Dheeraj was a standout at last year's FIFA U17 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/1VsSrqF2Pd — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) February 8, 2018

This news was widely received with a lot of praise on social media as Indians celebrated the rare occurrence of a countryman making it to a reputed European club. Motherwell FC are currently sixth in the Scottish Premiership rankings.

Stevie Grieve, who is a football coach and analyst, best known for being the Champions League TV presenter in India, also hailed the move on Twitter.

Good keeper, he’s got a chance. Motherwell could do well to Market themselves in India from this — Stevie Grieve (@Steviegrieve) February 8, 2018

He added that this was move would help the club gain a market in India as well. This thought was shared, in various forms, by a lot of people. However, it raised quite a few questions from Indian football fans who wondered whether the move was more about getting an audience base in India, more than any other reason.

He’s getting a lot of support from home meaning a lot of recognition for our club, that in itself is well worth it — Scott Rodgers (@Scott_R25) February 8, 2018

Hope it's not just Motherwell getting the sweet end of the deal eventually! Let's not pre empt the obvious if he ends up on the roster. Indian players = marketability stereotype needs to change. — Suyash Upadhyaya (@SuyashU) February 8, 2018

Good luck. Could be a massive signing if it works out. We are already a massive club in India....😋this could be a game changer. 💵💵💵💵💵 — Mightywell1886 (@Mightywell1886) February 8, 2018

Indian U-17 International Dheeraj Singh 🇮🇳 is having trials with Motherwell FC.



The 17 year old keeper 👐 impressed in the U-17 World Cup last year.



Another big achievement for Indian Football ! 👏



A good chance for the youngster to make his name in Europe. 🔝⚽ pic.twitter.com/obqXdIfpP3 — The Nutmeg Assist (@TheNutmegAssist) February 8, 2018

However, Alan Burrows, the Chief Operating Officer and Director at Motherwell FC was quick to respond saying that Dheeraj was picked for his ability alone. “If we try to sign him, it’ll be because we believe he’s good enough & see potential in him to develop. Anything additional is merely a by-product - it’s only about how good a goalkeeper he is,” he said in response to one user.

I can assure you Suyash that Dheeraj is only with us on the merits of his ability & if we try to sign him, it’ll be because we believe he’s good enough & see potential in him to develop. Anything additional is merely a byproduct - it’s only about how good a goalkeeper he is. 👍🏼 — Alan Burrows (@Alan_Burrows) February 8, 2018

He followed it up with another tweet saying the youngster had a good start.

Well, I can tell you that he did very well at training today! Not only that, he is a very nice young guy. So Day 1 was a good start! 👍🏼 — Alan Burrows (@Alan_Burrows) February 8, 2018

Dheeraj, who quit Indian Arrows, the All India Football Federation’s developmental squad playing in the I- League, was among India’s best performers at the World Cup. There were talks of foreign clubs being interested in his services and he went for trial soon after his contract came to an end in 2017.

Even if there were wider marketing and commercial interests in play in the trial, it is evident that a stint in the Scottish league will help the teenager who will turn 18 this year and only then can get an official transfer.

Here’s a glimpse of Dheeraj’s training: