The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening ceremony got under way in freezing temperatures and a spirit of rapprochement on Friday after the arrival of the highest level North Korean delegation ever seen in the South.

Fireworks lit up the sky over the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, where North Korea’s all-female cheering squad were among the crowd, as the gala event started.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was among the VIPs expected to attend after she became the first member of the ruling Kim dynasty to venture South since the Korean War.

Photos

North Korea’s all-female cheering squad were among the crowd. Photo: Reuters.

IOC President Thomas Bach and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-Sook, Kim Yo-Jong, the sister of North Koreas leader Kim Jong-un and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Beau-James Wells of New Zealand carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway carries the national flag. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini