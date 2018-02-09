Table-toppers Bengaluru FC became the first side to qualify for the semi-finals of this season of the Indian Super League notching a commanding 2-0 win over FC Goa at the Kanteerava Stadium, on Friday.

Edu Garcia and Dimas Delgado Morgado scored in the 35th and 82nd minutes to give hosts the advantage. Although Goa dominated possession for the first half an hour, Bengaluru who were chasing the ball in hope of forcing errors from their rivals, got their act to pile on the pressure.

The first goal came when Toni Dovale sent a corner-kick into the centre of the box where Garcia rose to send a looping header into the top corner of the post. Bengaluru sealed the game in their favour with the second goal after Garcia broke forward on the counter and brought the ball into the centre. Toni Dovakke headed it into the path of Dimas who slotted the ball past a hapless Naveen Kumar.

Bengaluru, who are playing in the ISL for the first time, are on the verge of creating ISL history – if they win their next match against Pune FC it will be a record sixth on the trot.

Goa had their chances but could not capitalise on it. They made their first move in the sixth minute through the combination of Mandar Rao Dessai’s cross and Ferran Corominas’ header, but it was brilliantly saved by Gurupreet Sandhu.

Again in the 10th minute, Goa had a close chance as Manvir cut in from the right and sent a powerful shot at goal, forcing Gurpreet to dive to his left.

In the 12th minute, Mandar got the better of Bheke on the left flank and sent a cross that was too close for Gurpreet, but he collected the ball safely.

Lanza then aimed at the BFC post from a free kick but that was parried away by an alert Gurureet in the 20th minute.

In the 75th minute, Coro got an opportunity through a corner when Gurupreet fumbled initially but saved it later.

Goa are currently placed sixth in the standings with 20 points.

With inputs from PTI