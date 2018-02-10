Bengaluru FC may be playing in the Indian Super League for the first time, but the team’s experience and squad depth have already shown why they are head and shoulders above the other teams.

The Blues were already topping the table with 30 points before Friday’s match against FC Goa, but with their clinical 2-0 win they have become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals, with five wins on the trot. One more win, and they would have a new ISL record.

On a rainy evening in slippery conditions, Albert Roca was forced to drop the league’s top scorer Miku because of an injury and kept the in-form trio of Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh and Boithang Haokip on the bench.

Antonio Dovale, Lenny Rodrigues and Edu Garcia were given starts with Nishu Kumar on the left back, and Rahul Bheke in at right. Thongkhosiem Haokip started his first ISL game as well.

This vastly different starting line-up against a struggling but attacking FC Goa was a gamble, even for a team comfortably ahead on points. Goa did start the match strong, with good ball possession and passing play in the first 20 minutes or so. But Roca’s trust in his bench paid off as the hosts were on the ball no matter what.

The goals came from a sharp Edu Garcia header in the 35th minute and Dimas Delgado’s smart finishing in the 82nd. In a match that had three of the four top scorers of the league, the result was hinged on both team’s defences.

.@bengalurufc ​became the first team to qualify for the #HeroISL 2017-18 Semi-Finals!



Watch all top moments from their win over the mighty Gaurs!#LetsFootball #BENGOA pic.twitter.com/l2WqUO2326 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 10, 2018

Captain Sunil Chhetri had a had a shot in the third minute saved by Goa goalkeeper Naveen Kumar, who was perhaps the most impressive Goan on the day after replacing the axed Laxmikant Kattimani.

But despite several close saves, Naveen couldn’t hide the frailties in Goa’s defence, an issue that has plagued them for almost the entire season. Led by the Spanish forwards, Goa are prolific scorers but their deficient defence has cost them several matches.

Before this match, FC Goa led the table for most goals scored with 28, conceding 23. But Bengaluru now lead that table as well, taking their tally to 30. Add the fact that this was Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fourth clean sheet in 14 matches, as opposed to Goa not managing a single clean sheet and you get the difference between both sides.

That said, Sandhu himself was tested in the match but held firm, backed by his defence. Soon after Chhetri’s attempt, the Bengaluru stopper had to use his quick reflexes to save two shots in quick succession as Mandar Rao Deasi curled in from the corner, the deflection of which was headed by Corominas. Sandhu saved that with his feet. While Coro led the attack with aggression and Desai often attempted to make space, Lanzarote failed to convert several chances for free-kicks.

.@GurpreetGK played a huge part in sealing a semi-final berth for his side and was rock-solid in the @bengalurufc ​goal tonight making some crucial saves! #LetsFootball #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/5JC3WXjGP0 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 9, 2018

The game came to life after about 20 minutes with a proper midfield battle, which was unsurprisingly won by BFC and they had their first goal soon after.

It was a set-piece, the kind Bengaluru know how to take with ease, but it helped that Goa had left the posts vulnerable. The men were all marking the opposition but on closer look, had left enough space for the ball to go in.

Edu Garcia had a small but clear margin in the melee at the goal and he took a neat tap-in as the ball sailed straight over Naveen and the one man in the post, both of whom couldn’t do much about it. It was the Spaniard’s second goal of the season, first since he opened the tally for BFC against Mumbai back in November.

The goal gave the hosts the liberty to get more attacking then with Semboi going for another goal run which was saved by Naveen. But solid defence from BFC meant that Goa would have to do something special to equalise.

With the stadium ringing with chants of the West Block Blues and despite a minute added to first half, BFC led 1-0 at half-time.

Goa coach Sergio Lobera made a few changes in the second half as they tried contain the ball. The visitors did create several chances to equalise once again, but couldn’t get past the hosts defence at their Fortress. Tempers were flying, as were the tackles and yellow cards but Goa couldn’t break through.

BFC’s second goal minutes from full-time sealed the fate of the match. The goal was another example of Bengaluru’s superior teamplay. Dimas, who was a standout throughout the game, broke the offside trap to finish the sharp team move with flair in the 82nd. It was his first goal with the Blues and it was scored with style.

RECAP! Edu with a brilliant run down the flank, to find @ToniDovale9 who lays it off for Boithang, whose strike is blocked for Toni to head into the path of Dimas, who slots home. #BENGOA — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 9, 2018

From then on, it was a matter of minutes. Both teams went for their chances and almost got a goal each. But even with a few extra minutes, the result was the same as it has been in the last few matches for either – Bengaluru were incisive, Goa struggled at the back.

With a last-four spot sealed, Roca will now look to test more of his bench strength in the coming games. With all things clicking together for the ISL debutants, even with their Asian commitments, they will be the favourites for the final.