On Monday, Andhra and Mumbai posted wins over Gujarat and Goa to qualify for the knockout phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While Andhra trounced Gujarat by nine wickets to notch up its fifth straight victory, Mumbai won its fourth game to enter the knockout stage.

KS Bharat with an unbeaten 106 helped Andhra steamroll Gujarat as they chased down 251 runs with ease.

Shaw shines

Meanwhile, Mumbai rode on half-centuries by Surya Kumar Yadav (71), Prithvi Shaw (53) and captain Aditya Tare (59) to post a four-wicket win over Goa. Chasing Goa’s score of 266/8, Mumbai secured the win in the 47th over as the top-order got going. Shaw put Mumbai on track with a well-crafted half century.

He was involved in two important partnerships, first with Jay Bista for 64 runs and then with Surya Kumar Yadav (90 runs). Yadav then forged a 52-run stand with Tare, who scored an almost run-a-ball 50. In the day’s other match, Team Rajasthan thumped Madhya Pradesh by seven wickets.

Saurashtra beat Services

A resurgent Saurashtra steamrolled Services by eight wickets to keep their quarter-final hopes alive. Saurashtra bundled out Services for 176 in 48.2 overs before knocking off the small chase in 21.4 overs. Samarth Vyas cracked an unbeaten 114 from 66 balls, an innings studded with 12 fours and eight sixes.

Skipper Cheteshwar Pujara gave fine support at the other end with a 39-ball 45 not out as the duo stitched an unbroken 143-run partnership after Saurashtra lost two wickets inside eight overs. The partnership came off just 86 balls to give a huge boost to their net run-rate (0.854) as Saurashtra (0.854) jumped past Hyderabad (-0.197) to third place despite both having 12 points each. Saurashtra now take on leaders Vidarbha (16 points) in their crucial final group league match on February 14.

Chattisgarh win

Chhattisgarh jumped to second place in the standings with a seven-wicket win over Jharkhand at the AOC Centre Thapar Stadium in Secunderabad. Saurabh Tiwary smashed 107 as Jharkhand scored 288/9 after being put in. But Tiwary’s effort went in vain as Chhattisgarh came up with a solid batting show to chase down the target with four overs to spare.

Three Chhattisgarh batsmen came up with half-centuries – Amandeep Khare (76), Shashank Chandraker (61) and Manoj Singh (54 not out) – while Vishal Kushwah remained unbeaten on 40 as they romped home without any fuss.

Hyderabad crush Jammu

Hyderabad also remained among contention after crushing Jammu & Kashmir by 149 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. They are on fourth place with two matches in hand.

Brief scores

Services 176 all out (Soumik Chatterjee 52; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4/26) lost to Saurashtra 181/2 (Samarth Vyas 114 not out) by eight wickets.

Jharkhand 288/9 (Saurabh Tiwary 107; Pankaj Rao 4/43) lost to Chhattisgarh 294/3 (Amandeep Khare 76) by seven wickets.

Hyderabad 312 (Rohit Rayudu 130; Umar Nazir 5/52) beat Jammu & Kashmir 163 (Akash Bhandari 3/34) by 149 runs.

Gujarat 250 all out (R H Bhatt 74; Karthik Raman 4/32) lost to Andhra 251/1 (KS Bharat 101).

Goa 266/8 (Dhrumil Matkar 3/49) lost to Mumbai 267/6 (Surya Kumar Yadav 71; Lakshay Garg 3/ 52).

Madhya Pradesh 241/9 (Syed Khaleel Ahmed 3/51) lost to Team Rajasthan 245/3 (Aditya Garhwal 108)