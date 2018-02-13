India vs South Africa, women’s T20I Live: Indian spinners apply pressure
After winning the ODI series 2-0, India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will look to start the T20 series on a positive note as well.
To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
End of Over 17: 9 runs from that over from Harmanpreet as du Preez makes sure SA aren’t pegged down at the death. SA 126/3, with 3 overs to go in the innings.
End of Over 16: De Klarke breaks the shackles in this over with a crisp six and a four off Poonam Yadav to take 13 runs from the over. SA 117/3
End of Over 15: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur brings herself into the attack, at a very crucial time as well. It has been more than an over since the last boundary and Proteas looking to attack. But what an over from Harman – 5 singles and a dot. The scoring rate just a shade below 7 but the pressure in on the hosts. SA 104/3
End of Over 14: Excellent over from Poonam Yadav as she gives away only 3 runs. SA 99/3
End of Over 13: South Africa move ahead with a steady scoring rate of 7.31 with du Preez taking the lead even as India’s spinners apply pressure. SA 95/3
Wicket! Patil gets the breakthrough as van Niekerk is dismissed for 38 off 31. The South African captain tries to go for sweep but is trapped plumb by the off-break bowler and the umpire has little hesitation. This could be a big moment for India, SA 84/3
End of Over 10: Patil manages to put some break to the scoring rate, pulling back well after going for a boundary of the first ball. At the halfway mark, SA are 83/2. Van Nieker 37 off 25, du Preez 6 off 5.
End of Over 9: Poonam Yadav into the attack and is smashes for 14 runs as Mignon du Preez gets into the act. But it is captain van Niekerk who does the heavy lifting as she plays with the field placement to get two boundaries.
Despite the wicket, momentum back with South Africa. SA 76/2
Wicket! Big one! Sune Luus falls on 18 (off 13) after a dangerous, brief cameo! Vastrakar gets a wicket on the last ball of her spell after being slammed for a six and 4. Pandey takes a superb catch at deep cover to strike a big blow to the hosts. Harmanpreet’s call to bowl Vastrakar’s quota of overs at a stretch. works as she finishes with figures of 4-0-34-1. SA 62/2
End of Over 7: Another debutant, Radha Yadav into the attack in the seventh over. The teen gives away a no-ball and then a six to concede 11 runs in the over.
End of Over 6: The scoring rate has come down a bit after the dismissal but South Africa still have a healthy score of 37/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
Wicket! A change of ends works for Pandey at once, as the aggressor Lizelle Lee falls on 19 off 18. An easy catch for Harmanpreet Kaur at mid-off. SA 26/1 in 4.2 overs
Sune Luus is the new batter in.
End of over 4: 10 runs from the third over from Vastrakar, SA 24/0.
And we have a bowling change at once. T20 specialist and off-break bowler Anuja Patil brought in from the other end.
The change works at once as she pegs down the scoring rate to give away only 2 runs. SA 26/0.
End of over 2: Shikha Pandey to share the new ball. She goes for runs as Lee takes the attack to her, scoring 11 runs in the second over. SA 14/0 after 2
Pooja Vastrakar with the new ball for India, gives away three runs as Dane van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee to open for South Africa.
Here’s the moment the newcomers got their India cap
4: 20 PM: India will play with four debutants in the first Twenty20 – Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.
17-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues set for her India international debut in Potchefstroom.
Here’s the story of the Mumbai prodigy Jemimah Rodrigues’s confidence and sharp cricket acumen makes her a strong India prospect
India have won the toss and elected to field first.
T20 League impact: South Africa has several players who have played in the Women’s Bis Bash League in Australia or the Super League in England.
Marizanne Kapp, Dané van Niekerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee and Suné Luus having played in at least one Women’s Big Bash or KIA Super League tournament in recent years.
For India, Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy played in the WBBL this season.
4.00 PM: Here’s what Marizanne Kapp had to say about the T20 series.
“For now, we concentrate on India who are also a really strong side and play an aggressive brand of T20 cricket. The margin for error in this format is very small so we’re going to have to play our best cricket in every over. All that being said, we’re really looking forward to this new challenge and I’m confident of our team’s chances.”
3.55 PM: With the World T20 this year, both India and South Africa are looking to get some much-needed match practise in the shortest format at the international level.
While India haven’t played the format since December 2016, this is South Africa’s first in 18 months.
Read our preview for the match: Harmanpreet Kaur back at the helm as India take on South Africa in five-match T20I series
3.45 PM: Even before the series has begun, India has been dealt a blow with pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami being ruled out due to a heel injury. Gowami, who became the first woman to pick 200 ODI wickets in the second ODI, took five wickets in the first two matches, both of which India won.
Mithali Raj and Co won the ODI series, which was part of the ICC Women’s Championship, 2-1.
3.40 PM: Hello and welcome to The Field’s Live blog for the first Twenty20 International between India and South Africa in Potchefstroom.
In the first of the five-match series, India will look to get the early momentum. The match will be streamed live on Cricket South Africa’s YouTube channel.