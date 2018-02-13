India v South Africa, 5th ODI, live: Dhawan dismissed by Rabada after brisk start
Can Kohli and Co get their 4th win? SA need to win again to keep series alive.
After 14 overs, India 84/1: A couple of quite overs but India still maintaining a rate of 6 per over - good rotation of strike of both Kohli and Rohit. Nice risk-free cricket on show...
(And as we type that Rohit takes for a suicidal single! Kohli sends him back and the two have a laugh - these two and running between the wickets, we tell you...)
After 12 overs, India 77/1: Ngidi is welcomed into the attack by a majestic Rohit Sharma pull shot! It’s a rank short ball but still had to be put away and Rohit pulls for a fabulous six over deep square leg! Kohli then starts the next over off with a signature cover drive for four off Phehlukwayo and as he always does, quickly gets off strike. That Phehlukwayo over is the first indication that a high score is inlikely today despite the start India have had - the ball sticking on the wicket, with Kohli almost chopping one on.
Rohit is now unbeaten on 25, his highest score in the series so far.
After 10 overs, India 61/1 - good powerplay for India: A bit streaky, but still a good start for India. SA did well to send Dhawan back but Rohit has shown spark today - as evidenced by a confident cut past point four off Morkel. Kohli will want him to stick around form a sound stand from here on.
ESPNCricinfo reporting this is India’s fourth highest poewerplay score since CWC 2015 - India are known to score around 45-50 usually, to ease into the game.
After 8 overs, India 52/1 - Dhawan gone! Rabada’s trap works as he sends Dhawan back. First ball of the over he bowls it short outside off and Dhawan had almost guided it to the short third man (got four instead) but the next ball, there is not ‘almost’ - he pulls a short ball past to deep square leg. A leg-bye off Kohli’s pads to four, takes India past 50.
After 7 overs, India 43/0: 26 runs in the last 2 overs! Three bounadries off the bat of Dhawan as he is off to a blistering start - Morkel at the receiving end this time. A straight drive, followed by a gloved-pull to fine leg just over the keeper, followed by a kitchen-sink-cut over point.
After 6 overs, India 30/0: Rohit 1, Rabada 0 then? The Mumbaikar sees a good length ball, dances down the track and hoicks Rabada over the long on fence for the first six of the day! That was into the parking lot, past the stands. Brilliant hit! Next ball, Rabada brings one back in and it hits Rohit flush on the abdominal guard - OUCH! Rohit takes it out and checks for a crack. Dhawan hit one uppishly down the ground off the first ball of that over to make it 13 in that over - India are getting a move on.
After 5 overs, India 17/0: Morkel was one ball away from bowling a hat-trick of maiden overs and Rohit Sharma moves from 1 after a while by square driving him past point for four. Another great over from Morkel though, testing Rohit in the fourth stump channel.
After 4 overs, India 13/0: Runs coming from just one end so far and interestingly it’s from the in-form bowlers’ end. Rabada concedes a couple more boundaries in the second over to Dhawan - first a majestic pull shot off his ribs and then a streaky cut over the slip cordon. The best shot he played in that over is staright to the (very) wide mid-off fielder. Morkel bowled another maiden, this time to Rohit, who is still coming to terms with this pitch.
After 2 overs, India 5/0: Shaky start by Rohit as Rabada comes steaming in - half LBW appeal early on as he is cut in half by one that nips back in off the surface (missing stumps) followed by an inside edge to fine leg to get off the mark. Didn’t have much say over the proceedings there, did Rohit. Dhawan though, shows how good a form he is in - playing a wonderful cover drive for the first boundary today.
After 1 over, India 0/0: Interestingly Rohit Sharma is not on strike for the first time this series. Dhawan takes guard against Morne Morkel and plays out a maiden over. Not much bounce on over even for the tall Morkel as a couple of deliveries died on their way to the keeper. A few plays and misses, a couple of drives hit to the fielder and it’s a run-less start from Morkel...
Meanwhile, it’s Rabada to Rohit at the other end....
Port Elizabeth
If history is any indicator, this is unlikely to be a high scoring match - the average score in the last five day-night matches at the venue is just above 240. And India have never won at PE either - played 5, lost 5. But they had never won 3 ODIs on the trot in SA before as well - something that’s already changed this series.
Pitch: Neil Mackenzie and Mike Haysman with the pitch report, key points here...
Tends to skid on under the new lights, but can zip around as well but that’s when there is a grass over. There won’t be too much turn under lights. There’s always some turn at St. George’s though. Stats are in favour of team batting first but the teams have done their research with the breeze and new lights installed.
Playing XIs
India unchanged yet again, but South Africa forced into making a change with Chris Morris having a stiff back, Shamsi comes in.
Toss
04:05 pm: Aiden Markram wins the toss and India will have to bat first under overcast skies, with a strong breeze blowing across the ground - Kohli said he would have bowled first as well, with a little bit of rain predicted for later but doesn’t see the pitch changing too much. Says this will be similar to the Durban, where the match ended overwhelmingly in India’s favour.
MS Dhoni nearing a milestone
03:55 pm: The former India captain is just over a 40 runs short of scoring 10k in the ODIs, but the fielding coach R. Sridhar chose to talk about his remarkable wicket-keeping skills ahead of the Port Elizabeth game, it’s well worth a read.
The Rohit Sharma Question
03:50 pm: For India, most things have fallen in place pretty nicely in the ODI series - despite the loss in the Pink ODI, no thanks to Messers Duckworth and Lewis coming into play. But there is one big concern - Rohit Sharma and his form in South Africa.
Here’s Kushal Phatarpekar on whether Rohit is a flat-track bully in ODIs... what is your say? Do send in your thoughts to fieldfeedback@scroll.in.
03:45 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the fifth and penultimate ODI in this six-match series between Indian and South Africa. The venue is the beautiful St. Georges Park in Port Elizabeth. South Africa will be back in their green but the questions is: what will be the colour of the pitch?