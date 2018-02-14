Rohit Sharma ended a personal South African hoodoo and set up a series win for India in the fifth one-day international at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

Sharma’s 115 was his first major innings in three tours of South Africa –- and India’s 73-run win enabled the tourists to take a winning 4-1 lead in the six-match series, the first success for the men’s team in seven bilateral or multi-team series in South Africa.

Another good day for Indian cricket.@M_Raj03 led the way as India chased down their highest T20I total in Potchefstroom: https://t.co/p1XGAHaeyL



Virat Kohli and Co then put in a dominating display to record a historic series win. https://t.co/lefRwfG0Tk — The Field (@thefield_in) February 13, 2018

The hosts’ chances of overhauling India’s 274/7 plummeted when they lost their first three wickets inside the first 13 overs. Hardik Pandya struck crucial blows by dismissing JP Duminy and AB de Villiers.

Hashim Amla played a measured innings of 71 and shared partnerships of 62 with David Miller and 39 with Heinrich Klaasen. He was run out by a direct hit from Pandya, effectively ending the home team’s hopes.

Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were effective on a slow pitch, taking four and two wickets respectively.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to have created some history,” said Indian captain Virat Kohli, who praised what he described as a “complete performance” by his team.

And sure enough, there was plenty of praise for this team’s efforts in achieving what their predecessors couldn’t - starting from praise from the opponent camp...

Well played to India. Onwards we go. — kagiso rabada (@KagisoRabada25) February 13, 2018

Many Congratulations to the Indian Cricket team on their first bilateral series win in South Africa. Brilliant consistency and hunger throughout and winning this series overseas is just a sign of things to come. Special team #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/eISyJ6HzUN — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 13, 2018

The @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc combination doing what no other pair has done in 25 years. Birds eye is that WC 2019. #historicwin #SAvIND — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 13, 2018

Congratulations to Virat Kohli and his Indian team on yet another stellar performance and a series win. This is Virat Kohli ‘s India and its a special team. Great great result. #SAvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 13, 2018

Congratulations India on a historic series win. The wrist spinners have been incredible and this win must be really sweet for Virat and the boys. Thoroughly outplayed South Africa #SAvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 13, 2018

Great achievement by this team India on winning the series in south African soil. Not many teams have done that 👏👏 N Fantastic bowling display by spinners #INDvsSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 13, 2018

All formalities completed. India wins its first ODI series in South Africa. All 4 wins have been dominant. Grt chance to finish the series 5-1 & seal the status as the World No.1 ODI team👍👏👌 #INDvSA #SAvIND https://t.co/hjxABkLsD2 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 13, 2018

Moment to cherish for @imVkohli and the entire @BCCI Indian team. Series win. History made. And a good habit to keep. — Sundar Raman (@ramansundar) February 13, 2018

India bowlers magnificent in Tests and ODIS. Impressive today was how quickly Chahal & YAdav recovered after the mauling in previous match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 13, 2018

3 Tests, 5 ODIs yet only one man has scored a century for South Africa at home.



That in itself speaks volumes about the Indian bowling attack. #SAvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 13, 2018

Chahal + Kuldeep this series -

1st ODI: 20-0-79-5 (ER 3.95)

2nd ODI: 14.2-1-42-8 (2.93)

3rd ODI: 18-1-69-8 (3.83)

4th ODI: 11.3-0-119-3 (10.53)

5th ODI: 19.2-0-100-6 (5.17)#SAvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 13, 2018

India have won a bilateral series in South Africa for the first time. Their wristspinners have taken 30 out of 43 wickets in five ODIs and Virat Kohli alone has scored almost three times as many runs as any of the SA batsmen. #SAvIND #cricket #problems — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) February 13, 2018

