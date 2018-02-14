With a thrilling 10th wicket partnership of 51, Nepal pulled off a stunning chase of 195 off the game’s final ball against Canada in Windhoek (Namibia), and secured their spot in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe that will determine which two teams play cricket’s marquee event in 2019.

The ecstasy of reaching the @cricketworldcup qualifier! 🇳🇵



Inside the Nepal dressing room moments after they pulled off perhaps the greatest comeback in World Cricket League history to beat Canada by one wicket on the final ball! #WCL2 pic.twitter.com/ovQbLS1bnz — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2018

Joining hands at 144/9, Nepal’s last-wicket pair of Karan KC (42*) and Sandeep Lamichhane (5*) were the heroes as they took their team past the finish line with their 47-ball stand.

The other team to qualify from this division was UAE, who defeated Oman in another low-scoring match. Nepal and UAE will play the divisional final, with both teams qualifying for the event in Zimbabwe.

World Cup Qualifier line up -



Windies

Zimbabwe

Ireland

Afghanistan

Scotland

Netherlands

Hong Kong

Papua New Guinea

Nepal

UAE — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 14, 2018

Canada had to defend seven runs in the final over, which started with four dot balls. Player of the match, Karan then hit a six to make it two runs off the last ball. A wide delivery followed and with one needed off the final ball, Karan did the needful to Nepal’s remarkable win with Sandeep at the non-striker’s end.

It capped a few extra-ordinary weeks for Sandeep as well, who recently had become the first Nepal cricketer to get an IPL contract.

WHAT A MATCH! Nepal book a spot at the @cricketworldcup qualifier! 🇳🇵



A stunning 51 run final wicket stand by @karankc33 and @IamSandeep25 gets Nepal to their target of 195 on the final ball for a thrilling one wicket victory over Canada at #WCL2! See you in Zimbabwe! pic.twitter.com/Ws1uWt2JH7 — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2018

Final standings:

Here are the final #WCL2 standings!



Nepal and UAE will contest the final and both progress to the @cricketworldcup qualifier 🇳🇵🇦🇪



Canada and Namibia will battle for 3rd place 🇨🇦🇳🇦



Oman and Kenya are relegated to #WCL3 and face off tomorrow for 5th place 🇴🇲🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/JHBgY8TV2P — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2018

Social media was abuzz with appreciation for Nepal’s feat, which was the second time the last wicket stand had delivered them a win in a do-or-die situation (after a similar thriller against Namibia):

Congratulations to everyone involved with Nepal

Cricket..If miracles happen then it happens for those honest,hardworking and determined bunch of cricketers that have played the game in our country..Thank you to all the fans and people who have showed faith in us.. pic.twitter.com/unMarol3ke — Paras Khadka (@paras77) February 14, 2018

Stunning victory for #Nepal. @karankc33 and @IamSandeep25 have produced one of the finest 10th Wicket partnership to help #Nepal booking their ticket for #Zim #WCL2

Congratulations everyone involved @BhawanaCAN — Abhishek Shekhawat (@abhi07cricket) February 14, 2018

ICC match referee Dev Govindjee @DevMatchRef starts post match presentation. "If you didnt believe in miracles before, you might start after today." Nepal wins by one wicket off the final ball to complete a 51-RUN FINAL WICKET PARTNERSHIP TO GO TO THE WORLD CUP QUALIFIER! — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) February 14, 2018

Canada's players all dropped to their knees after the final ball. When Dutta took the ninth wicket, they were celebrating as if they'd won. But Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane said not today. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) February 14, 2018

Well done Nepal!! Hopefully our new star Sandeep Lamichhane @IamSandeep25 performs well for @DelhiDaredevils too. Good luck to Sandeep and Nepal team😊😊 — Akhilesh Upadhyay (@akhileshU) February 14, 2018

Nepal and UAE qualifies to Zimbabwe .. great tournament , lots of great moment from all teams participating. The Associate world is rocking .. competitive and great for the game! .. Kudos! — Mahinda Vallipuram (@mvallipuram) February 14, 2018

Nepal love for cricket is immense . Cricket fans gather infront of TU International cricket stadium after win against canada in the final league match of #Wcl2 #CANvsNEP #NEPvsCAN pic.twitter.com/m4wq9AtsF4 — Sagar Nepal (@SagarNpl) February 14, 2018

And there it is. Congrats to Nepal and @EmiratesCricket - both qualify for @cricketworldcup qualifiers in Zimbabwe. Commiserations to the others but thank you for creating a tournament for the ages. We’ll be talking about this one for a long time...#WCL2 https://t.co/RNgdXHXRpV — William Glenwright (@WillGlenwright) February 14, 2018