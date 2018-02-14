With a thrilling 10th wicket partnership of 51, Nepal pulled off a stunning chase of 195 off the game’s final ball against Canada in Windhoek (Namibia), and secured their spot in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe that will determine which two teams play cricket’s marquee event in 2019.
Joining hands at 144/9, Nepal’s last-wicket pair of Karan KC (42*) and Sandeep Lamichhane (5*) were the heroes as they took their team past the finish line with their 47-ball stand.
The other team to qualify from this division was UAE, who defeated Oman in another low-scoring match. Nepal and UAE will play the divisional final, with both teams qualifying for the event in Zimbabwe.
Canada had to defend seven runs in the final over, which started with four dot balls. Player of the match, Karan then hit a six to make it two runs off the last ball. A wide delivery followed and with one needed off the final ball, Karan did the needful to Nepal’s remarkable win with Sandeep at the non-striker’s end.
It capped a few extra-ordinary weeks for Sandeep as well, who recently had become the first Nepal cricketer to get an IPL contract.
Final standings:
Social media was abuzz with appreciation for Nepal’s feat, which was the second time the last wicket stand had delivered them a win in a do-or-die situation (after a similar thriller against Namibia):