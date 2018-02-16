The Indian football team remained at the 102nd position in the latest Fifa rankings. India did not play any international fixture throughout the previous month and held on to their spot with 333 points in the rankings.

The Blue Tigers also remained 14th in Asia, sandwiched between Oman and Qatar. That would currently place them in pot 3 for the AFC Asian Cup draw to be held in March. Uzbekistan jumped five places to 72nd and were the big movers among the top-ranked Asian nations.

Uzbekistan climb five spots as Iran still lead in Asia! #FIFARanking pic.twitter.com/qYiEWm2T7Y — AFC (@theafcdotcom) February 15, 2018

Iran remained the top-ranked Asian nation at 33rd, followed by Australia (36) and Japan (55). South Korea in 58th and Saudi Arabia, ranked 64th, rounded off the top five.

With few internationals taking place last month, the top 10 remained unchanged with Germany retaining top spot ahead of this summer’s World Cup defence, followed by Olympic champions Brazil and European champions Portugal in the second and third positions. Argentina are close behind in fourth, while Belgium are fifth.