Roger Federer can become the oldest world number one on Friday, a remarkable achievement for the 20-time Grand Slam title winner who admitted he “never imagined” he’d get the opportunity.

The 36-year-old faces Dutchman Robin Haase in the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open where victory will allow him to replace old rival and close friend Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings.

The Swiss would surpass Andre Agassi, who held the top spot in 2003 aged 33 years and 131 days.

It would be Federer’s first time back at the summit since October 2012 having first claimed the top spot in February 2004.

“This is an exciting challenge, I’ve struggled to try and get there. I had to win a lot of matches last year,” said Federer who was as low as 17 in the world in January last year before he returned to form with the Australian Open title.

All that stands between the 36-year-old Federer and the No. 1 ranking is the 42d-ranked Robin Haase. Federer is 2-0 against Haase, who has a losing career record on the ATP Tour — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) February 16, 2018

“I never imagined this after my (February 2016) knee surgery. Number one is a tough place to get to.

“The most important thing is to be healthy, I would have had great regrets if I had not come here this week. I’m very excited for tomorrow’s match, I can’t wait for it to come around.”

Federer moved into the quarter-finals on Thursday with a hard-fought 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 victory over Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber.

“Tonight was complicated, I had to fight and struggle,” said Federer who has won three of the last five majors.

“I had a good game plan going in, but I was never able to completely pull it off.

“He came out with a clean start. I was serving well, that’s a great sign. I’d rather do that and return poorly.”

Thursday’s win was Federer’s 13th in as many meetings against Kohlschreiber.

Meanwhile, Federer said he would like to have Nadal, the man he would be taking over the top ranking from if he won, around since he was feeling lonely in Netherlands.

The Spaniard is in the country for his foundation and when Federer was informed of this by the media, he said, “He should come around... Jut to like hang out maybe, you know. I am lonely here, my family is not here,” he said

Quite interesting🤔@rogerfederer finds out that while he is having a shot at No.1 in Rotterdam, @RafaelNadal is in The Netherlands as well 🇳🇱.



Federer to the press: "He should come around. I'm lonely. My family is not here." #abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/cq1vctRouE — ABN AMRO WTT (@abnamrowtt) February 15, 2018

With inputs from AFP