India v South Africa, 6th ODI, live: Shardul Thakur removes SA openers Amla, Markram
Pride and not much else at stake for SA: Kohli and Co aim for 5-1
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are in action too: Follow the second T20I live here.
To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
DRINKS - After 18 overs, SA 88/2: Hat-trick of fours for ABD... an eventful over to head into this mini break. Kuldeep has leaked runs in his last two overs. ABD starts it off with a calculated inside out extra cover drive (all along the ground) for four, Kuldeep is then unlucky not to have the prized wicket as he turns one back into him, and the inside edge goes over the stumps and past Dhoni and Rahane at leg slip - a harsh man would call that a dropped chance for a keeper of Dhoni’s calibre. Finishes the over with a reverse sweep off a rank full toss. Five singles came off Chahal’s first over at the other end.
Feels like game on with ABD at the crease.
After 16 overs, SA 67/2: Khaya Zondo is not eating up too many balls today (see what we did there? KHAYA? SORRY!) A full-toss and short ball from Kuldeep to start his third over (first two overs going for 5 runs) and he puts them away for back-to-back boundaries. Confident stuff. And ABD at the other end is batting for the long haul. This is a very patient innings from him so far - and understandably so.
After 13 overs, SA 55/2 - Just one from Pandya’s second over and then it’s time for spin from the other end. Kuldeep is into the attack and he will be glad to see the scoreboard - two down and the middle order already exposed. He concedes 4 singles to start off. Zondo brings up the 50 for SA in the 13th over, by cutting Pandya for four.
After 10 overs, India 44/2 - MARKRAM GONE: Forgettable series as a captain, forgettable series as a batsman and Markram gets a taste of his own medicine as a fielder too. Thakur comes back for one over presumably as a change of ends - strikes to remove the SA captain! Punched in the air off the back foot, Shreyas Iyer takes a fantastic catch at cover - after dropping a couple of sitters in the last two games, that was quite something.
After 9 overs, SA 36/1: Ah, the ABD timing. Just a defensive push off the backfoot but it races to the boundary - Bumrah has a smile on his face. What else can you do. Pandya into the attack from the other end - a tad early. And concedes just three. An AB de Villiers hat-trick today? (Pandya has dismissed him twice in two matches now)
After 7 overs, SA 27/1 - AMLA GONE: Been a series to forget for Amla for the most part and he is once again dismissed in the first powerplay. This is banged in short, at the ribs, angling down the leg side, he tries to awkwardly glance that one instead of pull - gloved to MSD who takes an easy catch.
ABD is the new man in... South Africa need a madness from him, frankly, given their batting lineup today.
After 6 overs, SA 22/0: Shardul has worked up some good pace, consistently hitting the 140 mark. Another boundary in this over but Markram was not in control of that - the ball rushed on to him, and the flick just evades a leaping Chahal at midwicket. Another good over from Bumrah spoiled a bit by a short ball to end it - pulled majestically for four.
After 4 overs, SA 13/0: A boundary again of Thakur’s over (that’s 3 in his first 2 overs) as Amla punches one in the air over the fielder at cover - cries of “catch” but that was high enough. Another good over from Bumrah at the other end - just one off it. CORRECTION: It’s a maiden over from Bumrah.
A little background on Shardul’s jersey number - he’s wearing 54 today after he was slammed on social media (unfortunately rather) for wearing No 10 last year.
After 2 overs, SA 9/0: A life (sort of) for Amla to start with - a typical rising delivery from Bumrah, and the outside edge bisects the slip and gully. Amla was not in control of that one at all. Just one run from that over.
PLAY!
After 1 over, SA 8/0: Shardul Thakur (not wearing No 10 today, in case you were wondering!) gets the new ball and concedes 8 from his first over. A nervy start, offering Markram a couple of juicy short balls outside off - duly put away for four. Not a packed ring in the off side to start with - as Kohli has gone for two slips.
04:30 pm: Playing XI for the Indian women’s second T20I... live blog here:
04:25 pm: National anthems done... minutes away from action in Centurion.
In other cricket news, Ishant Sharma will be playing in England during the IPL this year - a better move for him and for Indian cricket? Read here:
04:20 pm: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are in action in East London in the second T20I... The Field’s Zenia D’Cunha has all the updates from that one here.
Team news
04:10 pm: Just the one change for India with Kohli citing Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s workload to give him a rest and Shardul Thakur is in the XI. If you thought Manish Pandey or Dinesh Karthik would get a game, well you thought wrong. Four changes for South Africa - and weirdly, their XI looks the weakest today of all the six games.
No JP Duminy and David Miller for South Africa... hmmm.
INDIA XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
SOUTH AFRICA XI: Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, AB de Villiers, Khaya Zondo, Klaasen, Behardien, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi
TOSS
04:05 pm: Virat Kohli has won the toss and says his will have a bowl first on a hard pitch...
04:00 pm: Average score batting first in the last 5 day-night ODIs in Centurion is 332 - thrice won by team batting first. So all indications are at a run-fest today. The previous match here saw the spinners spin a web around the South Africans though.
03:55 pm: There was a T20I at Eden Park in New Zealand today, and the team that made 243/6 ended up on the losing side. If you or your loved one is an aspiring young bowler, look away...
03:50 pm: Rohit Sharma, after having a torrid time on tour, came roaring back to form with a match-winning century. He was a very relaxed man after his man of the match performance.
It’s a brain gain: How a positive spin helped India turn things around in South Africa
03:40 pm: It’s been quite the turn-around for India after the two defeats to start the Test series. Failures have their own lessons to teach and so do victories but the great teams find a way to get better regardless of the result.
Ashish Magotra wrote about that here.
03:35 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the final ODI of this six-match series between India and South Africa. Who would have thought India would be the side with a chance to go 5-1 up today? Well, such is the story of this series. The venue is Centurion for the second time in this series.