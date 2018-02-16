India vs South Africa, women’s 2nd T20I Live: Indian spinners pile on pressure
After chasing a record 165 to win the first match by seven wickets, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will look to press their advantage in the second T20I.
Live updates
Wicket! No last over heroics for Chloe Tryon this time as she is caught at the boundary by Veda Krishnamurthy at long on again. She goes of 15 off 11, SA 127/7
End of Over 19: Tryon bludgeons Pandey for a boundary as SA get 9 runs off the penultimate over. SA 126/6 with an over to go.
End of over 18: Despite the wicket of de Klerk, hard-hitter Tryon manages to end the over on a good note with a crisp boundary. SA 117/6 with 12 balls to go in the innings.
Wicket! Proteas are falling apart here. The set batter Nadine de Klerk is out on 26 off 28. She tried to go big as well, but the ball went straight to long on and Veda Krishnamurthy completes a simple catch to give Anuja Patil her first wicket of the day. Ismail the next to walk in SA 111/6
End of Over 17: Eight runs off that Pandey over as SA are 110/5 with 3 overs to go. The Proteas will look to Tryon to give them another late flourish here
Wicket! Luus falls for a well made 33 off 32. In an attempt to pick up the run rate, she tries to go big against Poonam Yadav but the gamble doesn’t work as it goes straight to Veda Krishnamurthy in the 16th over.
The big-hitting Chloe Tryon in now. SA 101/5
End of Over 15: The Indian spinners have done a good job of containing runs and piling on the pressure on South Africa, but Luus and de Klerk are running their singles and have got the odd boundary to keep the score ticking. SA 98/4 with 5 overs to go. Their current run rate is just about 7, and they will look to build on that to end with a strong total.
Wickets! The Live stream is back and two more South African wickets have fallen in the mean time
Mignon du Prezz is run out on 11 and Marizanne Kapp is caught by Pandey off Poonam Yadav out on 1 off 3.
SA are 62/4 at the halfway stage.
The Cricket South Africa Livestream has stopped. We will get back with more updates once it is running again.
Wicket! Captain gets the captain.
A stunning catch by Harmanpreet Kaur, who jumps and plucks it straight from the air at mid-off. The dangerous Dane van Niekerk falls to Vastrakar for 15 off 18, SA 40/1.
The Protea captain looked set for a good score, but credit to Vastrakar and Harman, who gave her an extended, straight spell once again.
Mignon du Preez walks in.
End of Over 6: Anuja Patil comes in for the last over in the Powerplay and bowls a controlled over to give away only five. SA 39/1, with five boundaries in the Powerplay over.
Over to India’s spinners now.
End of Over 5: Vastrakar goes for only five in this over, much better numbers for her after 7 and 9 in her first two. Although the commentators feel that the umpires failed to catch a high no ball and denied Proteas a free hit. SA 34/1 after 5.
Wicket! Lizelle Lee lofts Pandey straight down the ground for four but doesn’t get the distance on the next ball which goes straight to Jemimah Rodrigues, who completes a good, running catch at long off.
The opener is out for 15 off 12, SA 29/1 after 4 overs. Sune Luus in the next batter in
End of Over 3: An expensive over. Vastrakar mixing it up but the fourth ball is too wide and Lee uses the space to bottom edge it behind the keeper for four. She follows it up with a shot over point for second straight boundary. Nine runs of that over, SA 19/0
End of Over 2: Shikha Pandey shares the new ball and bowls a clean over, giving away only 3 runs. SA 10/2, Lee 3 off 6, van Niekerk 6 off 7.
End of Over 1: Vastrakar starts with a no ball and gives away a free hit, but Lee doesn’t get the distance on it and only one runs comes off it.
Van Niekerk hits the first boundary with a neat drive through point and takes a single to take SA to 7/0.
And we are set to go! Pooja Vastrakar with the new ball for India, Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk to open for SA
Here’s the Live stream link for the match, you can watch it Live on Cricket South Africa’s YouTube page
India win the toss: Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and India will once again field first.
A quick recap of the last match
South Africa scored 164, with 23 of those runs coming in the last over.
India, playing with four debutants, stuttered early, but player of the match Mithali Raj shared two solid partnerships with 17-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues and big-hitting Veda Krishnamurthy to take India home.
Here’s how it happened: India vs South Africa, women’s T20I as it happened: Mithali Raj stars in India record win
And here’s the match analysis
The Mithali Raj-Jemimah Rodrigues partnership heralds a crucial forward step for India in T20Is
4.00 PM: Hello and welcome to The Field’s Live blog for the second Twenty20 International between India and South Africa in East London.
After getting off to a perfect start in the five-match T20I series with a record-breaking chase, India will look to continue its supremacy over South Africa when the two sides meet in the second Twenty20 International at East London. The match will be streamed live on Cricket South Africa’s YouTube channel.