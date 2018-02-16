England’s limited overs specialist Sam Billings wants to use his stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League as an opportunity to learn the finer points of the game from India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“I’m extremely excited to play in such a great side and learn a lot from all the experienced players that we have. I am very much looking forward to work with (MS) Dhoni, someone whom I have admired as a player for a long time as we play in similar roles (keeper-bat). So I am looking forward to learning from him,” said Billings in an interview to CSK’s official website.

Billings currently plays as a specialist batsman for his country and has made a name for himself as a superb fielder. About the pressure of expectation on turning out for high-profile CSK, Billings said there is pressure every time one walks to the crease but it would be exciting to be part of the franchise.

“Ultimately there is pressure every time you walk to the crease representing anyone. Its more exciting to be a part of this awesome franchise and play with and against the best players in the world,” he said. “That’s why we play the game, to be a part of groups like this and play on the world stage, so I just see it as a hugely exciting and fantastic opportunity to showcase what I can do.”

The IPL kicks off on April 7 with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The CSK, meanwhile signed up former South Africa cricketer Eric Simons as bowling consultant to join the support staff that includes Stephen Fleming as coach, Michael Hussey as batting coach and Lakshmipathy Balaji as bowling coach.

-Inputs from PTI