Pune FC remain on course to secure the play-off berth despite a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League encounter on Friday.

Pune Coach Ranko Popovic would be happy with result as his team managed to remain second on the points-table with 29 points, having scored 28 goals in 16 matches. Bengaluru, who have already qualified for the play-offs, are still table-toppers with 34 points.

Pune got the first goal of the match in 22nd minute and Bengaluru equalized in 76th minute. The visitors scored their first goal through Sarthak Goluli. It was a team goal as Marcelino Leite Pereira turned his marker down and laid it off for Emiliano Alfaro Toscano, who squared it off for Sarthak. Bengaluru got the equaliser through Miku after he tapped a cross from Semboi off a faulty clearance from Baljit Sahni.

The hosts nearly had their first goal in 69th minute when the referee unfortunately disallowed a definite penalty. Captain Sunil Chhetri ran towards the byline to meet Dimas Morgado Delgado’s pass and chipped a cross into the centre. Baljit Sahni clearly raised his hand to deflect the ball into the side-netting.