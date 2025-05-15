Actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda had asked her to delete her social media post criticising United States President Donald Trump for asking Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook not to expand manufacturing in India.

“I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine, as per instructions I immediately deleted it from Instagram as well,” said Ranaut.

Respected national president Shri @JPNadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India.

I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine, as per instructions I immediately deleted it from… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 15, 2025

In the post on X earlier in the day, Ranaut had asked what could be the reason behind Trump’s direction to Cook and listed three points comparing the US president with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This came after Trump, at an event in Qatar, said he had told Cook that “India can take care of themselves, they are doing very well”. He also claimed that Apple would be “upping their production” in the US because of his talks with Cook.

The statement came in light of attempts by Apple to diversify its manufacturing beyond China, where it makes most of its iPhones, amid tariffs and geopolitical concerns, The Economic Times reported.

The company does not manufacture its smartphones in the US. It plans to source the majority of its US iPhone supply from India by the end of next year to reduce its dependence on China.

This is not the first time that Ranaut has expressed regret for her personal opinion on social media since being elected as the Mandi MP in June 2024.

In September, the BJP said that it had disapproved of remarks made by Ranaut, who called for the reinstatement of the farm laws that the Union government had repealed in 2021 after nationwide protests.

“I understand it may become controversial, but I think these farmer-welfare-oriented laws should return,” she said on September 23. “Farmers should demand these laws themselves. Just as farmers in other regions are benefiting, there should be no obstacles to their development.”

A day later, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Ranaut’s remarks were her “personal statements”.

The Mandi MP was not “authorised to make such a statement on behalf of BJP and it doesn’t depict BJP's view on the farm bills”, Bhatia added.