Teenage leg-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman became the youngest bowler to claim five wickets in a One-day international when he inspired Afghanistan to a 10-wicket rout of Zimbabwe in the fourth ODI on Friday.

The 16-year-old finished with 5/50 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 134 in 34 overs.

Afghanistan then cruised to victory in the 22nd over without losing a wicket with openers Mohammad Shahzad on 75 not out and Ihsanullah unbeaten on 51. Mujeeb’s performance allowed him to surpass Pakistan star Waqar Younis as the youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in a limited-over international.

Waqar was 18 years and 164 days when he achieved the feat. Craig Ervine was the only Zimbabwe batsman to show any fight, finishing on an undefeated 54.

Shahzad clobbered 10 fours and three sixes in his 75 off 74 balls as Afghanistan claimed the series 3-1 with one match to play in what was also a crucial boost ahead of next month’s 2019 World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe where the two teams will meet again.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 134 in 38 overs (Craig Ervine 54*; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 5/50) lost to Afghanistan 135/0 in 21.1 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 75*, Ihsanullah 51*) by 10 wickets.

(With inputs from AFP)