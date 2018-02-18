India v South Africa, first T20I, live: Duminy opts to chase, no de Villiers and Raina is back
After 2 over, India 24/1 - ROHIT SHARMA GONE! Junior Dala is a happy man. First over in international cricket, gets hit for a four off the 2nd ball but gets the wicket of Rohit off the 5th. It’s an attempted upper cut and the keeper goes up straight away. No appeal from him, keeper & Co convinced - SA review and Rohit has indeed edged it. So much action already! Rohit gone for 21 off 9 balls.
Suresh Raina the new man in...
After 1 over, India 18/0: In the last couple of ODIs, Dhawan took strike with Rohit not in the best of form but since the latter is back among runs, Rohit takes guard and boy has he got going!
0.2: Over third man for six.
0.5: Pulled for six over fine leg.
0.6: Cut over third man for four.
06:00 pm: Alright then, national anthems done. Dhawan and Rohit out in the middle. Dane Patterson to start off.
Playing XIs
Well the big news is that there is no AB de Villiers and that’s a big deal especially at The Wanderers. For India, 11.5 crore INR-man Unadkat gets a game after his man-of-the-series showing against Sri Lanka.
5:40 pm: ‘It feels like I am wearing the Indian jersey for the first time,’ Raina said ahead of this match.
TOSS
Virat Kohli calls wrong, and JP Duminy - the captain for this series - says South Africa will have a bowl first. The numbers back his call. Says there is no AB de Villiers. ‘New series, new opportunities,’ he says. ‘I would have bowled first as well, but this looks like a gun wicket,’ Kohli. Raina gets a game, he confirms.
05:30 pm: Remember this is a day match and here’s some numbers at the Wanderers...
Average score batting in the last 5 T20I matches: 173
Matches won by team batting first: 0
Matches won by team batting second: 5
05:25 pm: It was a double-header at the Bullring today with the women playing ahead of the men. Here’s the match report...
05:20 pm: The question on most Indian fans’ minds: Will we see Suresh Raina back in action tonight? He had a good hit in the nets in the lead up...
05:10 pm: A few minutes back, the first of the two India matches came to a close. Harmanpreet Kaur and co had the chance to seal their 5-match series in the third match, but South Africa wrapped up the run-chase with an over to spare to stay alive in the series. It also gave us a glimpse of the pitch that will be used for this match between Kohli and Duminy’s troops - there should be plenty of runs.
This is how the women’s game unfolded.
5:00 pm: Hello and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the first T20I in the three-match series between Indian and South Africa. The venue is the famous Wanderers in Jo’burg as the final leg of this long Indian tour gets underway.