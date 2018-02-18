Brijesh Damani of Indian Oil beat Sourav Kothari of ONGC by a stunning 7-1 margin in a best-of-13 frame final of the CCI All India Open Snooker Championship played at the CCI’s Wilson Jones Billiards Room on Sunday.

Damani played steadily and potted consistently. He was also more ambitious of the two players as he boldly attempted some long and difficult shots and succeeded with those pots which played a big role in his victory.

“It’s great to win. I am not surprised to have won so comfortably, sometimes it happens that your opponent has a bad day. Sourav is a formidable opponent, who has great qualities, but I decided to stick to my game and I think it was my consistent performance which helped me come through,” said Damani. “I had defeated Kothari by a similar 6-1 margin in a tournament in Kolkata in 2015,” he added.