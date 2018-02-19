England coach Trevor Bayliss has questioned the wisdom of playing Twenty20 cricket at the international stage and said it was better to leave that format for franchisee cricket to reduce the burden on top players and coach.

England have struggled for form in the T20 tri-series, missing key players in the wake of the Ashes and one-day international series in Australia.

They edged past New Zealand with a two-run victory in Hamilton on Sunday but failed to qualify for Wednesday’s final against Australia due to an inferior run rate.

“I haven’t changed my opinion - I wouldn’t play T20 international cricket,” Bayliss told Sky Sports.

“If you want to play a World Cup every four years or so then maybe get the international teams to play six months before, but I’d just let the franchises play.



The tourists still have a Test and one-day series to come in New Zealand and Bayliss said coaching all three formats on such a marathon tour was challenging.

“If we continue putting on so many games there’ll be a certain amount of blowout, not just players but coaches as well,” he added.

Bayliss, who has announced last month that he would step down as England coach when his four-year contract ends next year, said it made sense to split coaching duties between different formats.

“If you go to a swimming tournament you’ve got 1500m specialists and 100m specialists,” he said. “I think it’s definitely the way it’s heading, not just with the players.”

New Zealand’s Mike Hesson differs

However, New Zealand coach Mike Hesson defended international Twenty20 cricket while acknowledging Bayliss’ concerns about burnout among players and staff, the AFP reported.

“There’s always a workload issue, I think that’s fair, but there’s also a revenue generation issue,” he told reporters.

“In some countries that’s not as big a deal but for New Zealand Cricket, to get 35,000 people to Eden Park is huge for us, huge for the game and huge for the promotion of the game.”

Hesson also rejected the notion that T20 internationals were not meaningful fixtures.

“Too right they are,” he said.

“You’ve got guys that only play T20 and that’s their chance to play international cricket, so I think absolutely it’s meaningful.”