CWG 2018

No saree: India women athletes to wear trousers and blazer at CWG 2018 opening ceremony

The Indian Olympic Association took the call that the entire Indian contingent will wear a uniform outfit of navy blue blazers and trousers.

by 
Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Indian women athletes will not be wearing the often-seen combination of saree and blazer at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. They will, instead, be wearing trousers with the India blazer, similar to the men, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The Indian Olympic Association took the call that the entire Indian contingent will wear a uniform outfit of navy blue blazers and trousers.The reason to do away with the saree was to do with the comfort factor, based on feedback they have received.

“We received feedback that wearing a sari for such a long time isn’t convenient for the athletes. Opening ceremonies usually carry on for four-five hours. Also, they need help to wear it, which complicates things for them. So we have decided that men and women will wear similar clothes for the ceremony,” IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta told The Indian Express.

The female athletes traditionally wear a saree but with a blazer over it for the opening ceremonies at multi-sport events likes Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Olympics. The blazers, emblazoned with the India logo, are usually uniform for both men and women. However, many women athletes are not known to be fond of the odd, Indo-Western combination.

In the past, a few athletes had chosen to take the blazer off like Jwala Gutta at the 2016 Rio Olympics and Sania Mirza and a few others were seen without the blazer in their yellow sarees at the 2012 London Olympics.

But there have also been several athletes who have preferred not to wear the saree at the opening ceremonies. Tennis player Sunitha Rao was seen in tracks at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

India will be sending as many as 225 athletes to participate in this year’s Commonwealth Games, which will be held from April 4 to April 15 in Australia.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.