Champions League

Good to be compared to Messi and Ronaldo, but have to play well in big games: Eden Hazard

The Chelsea star goes head-to-head with Messi when Barcelona visit Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

by 
GLYN KIRK / AFP

Eden Hazard admitted he must show more on the Champions League stage for Chelsea if he is to justify comparisons to five-time Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard goes head-to-head with Messi when Barcelona visit Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Tuesday.

The Belgian has won Player of the Year awards for his part in leading Chelsea to two Premier League titles, but is yet to take Europe’s premier club competition by storm.

“It’s good to be compared with the greatest ever, Messi or Ronaldo,” said Hazard.

“I try to do my job and try to reach their level, because they are the best in the world. Every season I try and do my best. When we play this kind of games, we need to perform.

“If you want to be one of the best, you have to play well in the big games. This is a big game.”

Hazard has long been linked with a move to Barca’s biggest rivals, Real Madrid.

And whilst he insisted he remains happy in London, he refused to completely rule out a move to Spain.

“I have two years left on my contract. I’m happy here, my family is happy here,” he added.

“I’m just focused on the game tomorrow and to the end of the season. I don’t think much about the future because you never know what happens in the future.”

Hazard, who is Chelsea’s top scorer with 15 goals this season, was highlighted by Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic as the biggest threat to the Catalans.

“For me he is,” said the Croat when questioned whether Hazard is world class.

“He is maybe the most important player for Chelsea.

“We have to be ready tomorrow to stop him. He is really fast one against one, he is in really good form in his last games and we have to be ready for him.”

Facing Conte a ‘challenge’

However, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde pinpointed under-fire manager Antonio Conte as the English champions’ biggest strength.

Comfortable wins over West Brom and Hull in the past week have slightly eased the pressure on Conte, who has publicly clashed with Chelsea’s hierarchy over recruitment this season.

The real test, though, comes against a Barca side that are unbeaten in 30 games in La Liga and Champions League under Valverde.

“He is one of the best coaches in the world, with an incredible CV,” said Valverde.

“Not just for winning the Premier League here with Chelsea but what he did at Juventus, (and) the (Italian) national team.

“His teams are very well-worked tactically, they know what to do in every moment of the game

“For me it is a challenge to face a team coached by him.”

Conte, though, said he welcomed the pressure of the Champions League stage and the challenge of what he described as “one of the best teams in the world”.

“If you want to compete at the maximum level, you have to live with this pressure. A team like Chelsea in every game must have the right pressure,” said the Italian.

“If we want to stay at this level, the pressure must be your friend, not your enemy.”

Messi has won just one and failed to score in eight previous meetings against Chelsea. Conte, though, admitted to still losing sleep over how to stop the Argentine.

“We are talking about the best player in the world,” he added. “Messi has the capacity to solve the situation and create a chance when you are not seeing the chance to score.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.