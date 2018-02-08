Premier League

‘Losing Coutinho was probably a good thing’: David James on Liverpool’s mid-season surge

Liverpool are third in the Premier League table, two points behind second-placed Manchester United.

When former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho was sold to Barcelona for €160 million during the January transfer window, many predicted that the English side would not be able to cope with the Brazilian’s absence.

However, since the sale, Liverpool are third in the Premier League table, two points behind second-placed Manchester United. The run also includes a 4-3 win to halt table toppers Manchester City’s sensational unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

In the Champions League, Liverpool have all but assured themselves of a place in the last eight after thrashing Porto 5-0 in the first leg of the round-of-16 clash.

This sudden surge is due to the balance the team has now, which was missing due to Coutinho, feels former Liverpool goalkeeper David James.

“Losing Coutinho was probably a good thing. Financially they got rewarded for it and that also means that there is a different balance, a better balance in the team now. I am already looking towards 2018-’19 season, which will be Liverpool’s year to win the league,” said James.

Mid-season surge

Terming Liverpool’s mid-season surge as encouraging, James said that the team should be looking at winning the Premier League title once again. They last won it in 1990. “I think the Premier League is the Holy Grail. They have dominated Champions League and have won the other Cups. The surge mid-season is good and encouraging but as a Liverpool fan you want to see a season and not a mid-season,” said James.

However, the former goalkeeper said a Champions League title is unlikely for Liverpool because of the quality of teams left in the draw. Plus, with City surging towards the Premier League title, Liverpool should start focusing their strengths on the Champions League.

“I won’t be foolish and say the league is finished since Manchester City are so far ahead. But I think realistically, Manchester City will have to do something very drastic to lose the league. Liverpool’s best chance at the moment of doing something superb would obliviously be the Champions League. Given the quality of teams still there, that is a tough ask,” said James.

English flair in Champions League 

With the Champions League reaching its business end, five English teams are gunning for a place in the last eight, which includes Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. James said that the stat alone shows the improvement of English football.

“It has been done before with three teams in the semis in one year. I think Tottenham’s result against Juventus shows the level of performance in the Premier League has got better. If they get to the next step then Tottenham will be very happy. It is a good position for English football. I think it is great that there are five clubs involved in the Champions League,” he said.

However, with Liverpool almost certain to qualify, the road is tough for the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United feels James.

“Liverpool’s result should see them through. Manchester United tonight will be a tough contest for them. But you shouldn’t expect it to be any different when it comes to the knock out stages of the Champions League. I think Chelsea will have a tough time at Barcelona. However, they have done it before. As an ex-England player, that all five can get through to the next knock out stage. It is a tough ask,” said James.

