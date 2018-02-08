India v South Africa, 2nd T20I, live: Rohit Sharma gone for a golden duck
Must-win game for South Africa: India will look to wrap up series.
Women’s T20I abandoned: Centurion saw rain earlier with SA on top.
To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
After 5 overs, India 45/2 - Dhawan gone: Oh, he’d be kicking himself! Was looking in excellent touch once again, but Dhawan throws it away off a full toss - steps down to JP Duminy and can only connect with the bottom off his bat and find Behardien at mid-on. Five from that over, as Dhawan got a boundary for himself by pulling in front of midwicket.
Kohli is in...
After 4 overs, India 40/1 - 12 runs! Dhawan looks at Raina with an expression that said “Kya baat, Raina ji!” as the comeback man smacks *Dane Paterson (correction) for three boundaries. First, gives himself room and then slices a ball outside off past point. The next two, he stays deep in the crease, and collects two boundaries on the leg side - through midwicket and fine leg.
After 3 overs, India 28/1 - 20 RUNS! Dhawan is in sublime form and boy, does he make it count early on. After troubling the left-hander with good length balls in the first over, Morris inexplicably goes for the short-ball strategy in his second - and leaks 20 runs as Dhawan goes 4-6-4-0-6-0. All four shots to the boundary were off short balls, the two dot balls were fired in full. The sixes behind square, the first one just bisecting the two deep fielders the second one flies way back!
After 2 overs, India 8/1 - ROHIT GONE! Dhawan escaped a golden duck thanks to DRS, but Rohit doesn’t. He’s plumb in front. Junior Dala gets one to stay low a tad bit and nip back from good length, Rohit is hit on the inside of the left knee roll. Doesn’t bother reviewing and rightly so.
Raina comes in and scores India’s first boundary - a streak edge to third man for four.
After 1 over, India 0/0 - an eventful over to start, a maiden: Chris Morris gets good swing early on as he starts the proceedings for SA. Dhawan’s pads involved as much, if not more, than his bat in that over. Early scare for Gabbar as he’s struck on the pads by Morris. The umpire raises the finger off the very first ball, but the opener reviews. Replays show there’s an inside edge. He middles just the last ball in that over but it’s straight to the fielder at cover.
Numbers
09:25 pm: Average score is 171 batting first at Centurion in T20Is, it’s 130 batting second - a steep difference. The team batting first has won 5 times, the team batting 2nd just once. Duminy clearly basing his decision on the impending thundershower...
We are all set for the match to begin.
Weather
09:25 pm: Both captains mentioned that the rain in the air is a bit of a concern. There has been no rain for over an hour but the forecast reportedly is for thundershowers at 8 pm local time, which is 11:30 PM IST. Let’s hope we get at least one full game today..
Pitch
09:20 pm: Some carry for the bowlers with the new ball, but should flatten out after and come onto the bat well. “It does not have the same sheen one is accustomed to at Centurion,” says Pollock.
Worth noting that the pitch looked like a great batting track in the 15 overs that we saw in the first match of the day between the Indian and South African women.
Playing XIs
India XI: Rohit, Dhawan, Raina, Kohli (c), Pandey, Dhoni (wk), Pandya, Bhuvneshwar, Unadkat, Shardul, Chahal.
South Africa XI: Smuts, Hendricks, Duminy (c), Miller, Behardien, Klaasen (wk), Phehlukwayo, Morris, Paterson, Dala, Shamsi.
TOSS
09:00 pm: JP Duminy wins the toss again and says he will have a bowl first once again. “Tricky call because team batting first have four out of the last matches here,” he says but the rain in the air is the deciding factor and Kohli agrees he would have done the same.
“Runs on board, we can put them under pressure given their batting order didn’t pull it off in the first match,” says Kohli. “Bumrah explained to us that he was feeling stiffness in the abdomen, so Shardul Thakur comes in. He got good bounce here when he took 4 wickets in the last ODI.”
08:55 pm: Bhuvneshwar Kumar was India’s star in the first match (alongside Shikhar Dhawan) as he became the first Indian to achieve a unique milestone...
Here are talking points from India’s 28-run win at the Wanderers.
08:50 pm: It was a double-header at Centurion today but the women’s match had to be abandoned due to rain with SA dominating proceedings. The rain has since stopped and play should begin on time.
08:45 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the second T20I between India and South Africa. A few days back, the Indian men did not have a single series win on South African soil across format - today, they could seal their second in a matter of few days.