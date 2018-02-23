Arsenal, the last surviving British club, on Friday drew seven-time European champion AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.
Atletico Madrid drew Lokomotiv Moscow, the day after another Spanish-Russian game, between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow, was marred by violence. Bilbao were paired with Marseille for the matches on March 8 and 15.
Last 16 Draw
- Lazio (ITA) v Dynamo Kiev (UKR)
- RB Leipzig (GER) v Zenit Saint-Petersburg (RUS)
- Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)
- CSKA Moscow (RUS) v Lyon (FRA)
- Marseille (FRA) v Athletic Bilbao (ESP)
- Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Plzen (CZE)
- Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)
- AC Milan (ITA) v Arsenal (ENG)
More to follow...