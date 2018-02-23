Arsenal, the last surviving British club, on Friday drew seven-time European champion AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Atletico Madrid drew Lokomotiv Moscow, the day after another Spanish-Russian game, between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow, was marred by violence. Bilbao were paired with Marseille for the matches on March 8 and 15.

Last 16 Draw

Lazio (ITA) v Dynamo Kiev (UKR)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Zenit Saint-Petersburg (RUS)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)

CSKA Moscow (RUS) v Lyon (FRA)

Marseille (FRA) v Athletic Bilbao (ESP)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Plzen (CZE)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)

AC Milan (ITA) v Arsenal (ENG)

