Australia captain Steve Smith has been named captain of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Speaking about the appointment, Rajasthan’s Head of Cricket, Zubin Bharucha said, “We have some great players and cricketing minds in the team with proven leaders like Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane. We came to the conclusion that Steve Smith would be the ideal candidate for the job. Smith has been incredible as captain of Australia. He is someone who leads the team by example.”

Mentor Shane Warne said the Royals will continue to play intense cricket. “We will play the Royals’ brand of cricket, that is, with spirit and aggression, with which we are known to play with. I am looking forward to exciting cricket and a successful campaign.”

Smith, on his part, said he is looking forward to work with his legendary countryman. “Its great to be back with the Royals. It’s an honour and privilege to be leading Royals and looking forward to working with the King (Shane Warne).”

Smith had been part of the Rajasthan Royals team in 2014 and 2015. Last season, Smith led the Rising Pune Supergiants to the final. In 2017, Smith played 15 matches and scored 472 runs at an average of 39.33 while leading the side to runners-up finish.

Rajasthan Royals will kick-off their season with an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad April 9 followed by a home game against Delhi Daredevils on April 11 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.