Mithali Raj scored her third half-century in four innings as India beat South Africa by 54 runs in the fifth Twenty20 International to clinch a historic double series win. After winning the One Day International series 2-1, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the T20I series 3-1, with the fourth match being rained out.
On Saturday at Newlands, India set the hosts a challenging target of 166 after a 98-run stand between the veteran and 17-year-old teenager Jemimah Rodrigues. In response, the Proteas were never really in with a chance after some tight bowling from India upfront. Pacers Shikha Pandey and Rumeli Dhar and spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad took three wickets each as India wrapped up the match with two overs left.
Raj, who is no stranger to breaking run-scoring records, was the Player of the Match and Series.
With the last three T20Is being telecast as part of double headers with men, India’s win was watched by a large audience all over India. #SAwvIndW was the top trend on Twitter as cricket fans and players celebrated India’s win.
