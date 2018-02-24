India v South Africa, 3rd T20I, live: Suresh Raina in good touch after India lose Rohit early
Rohit Sharma to lead: Virat Kohli misses out due to stiff back.
Live updates
After 6 overs, India 57/1 - End of the powerplay: Morris left shaking his head. Shamsi drops yet another catch in this series. Not for the first time he makes Gavaskar goes on a rant about South Africa’s fielding (catching, actually) on this tour. Raina scores another boundary in that over - squeezing a full, wide ball past point. Great placement.
After 5 overs, India 47/1: The 4th over from Dala is another good one as he concedes just 5 singles. But Raina takes on Phehlukwayo in the 5th over - making the most of the field restrictions. Down the track and slapped over midoff, followed by an elegant cover drive - two fours. Raina, Dhawan are scoring briskly. Clearly unfazed by Rohit’s exit. The SA bowlers are not getting their line right for now and the batsmen are making merry with some expansive shots.
After 3 overs, India 30/1: A solid start for India nevertheless this as Rohit’s tour comes to a predictably disappointing end. JP Duminy comes on to bowl in the third over and Raina greets him with a punch through cover for four.
After 2 overs, India 22/1 - ROHIT GONE: Action replay of many a Rohit Sharma dismissal on this tour - Dala has been a revelation of sorts in this T20I series. Lands one on the offstump and at good pace, Rohit is rushed into it, and the bat comes down late. Plumb in front - not even going for a review. 9 runs from the over still - as Raina starts off with a most Raina-esque whip off the pads for a six.
After 1 over, India 13/0: “A very ordinary over I am afraid,” says Mike Haysman on air. Not an auspicious start for Morris as he bowls a massive no ball first up. The free hit doesn’t prove costly but Rohit finishes the over off with back-to-back fours - a straight drive followed by a leg glance. Morris struggled with his length in that over - unlike the maiden he bowled in the previous match first up.
09:30 PM: Alright then, all set for the final match. Chris Morris with the ball, Rohit and Dhawan out in the middle...
09:25 pm: The second match saw Manish Pandey come into his own, alongside MS Dhoni but Klaasen outclassed Indian bowlers... here are talking points as we have the national anthems for one last time from South Africa.
09:15 pm: Obviously the biggest talking point is Kohli’s unavailability, but at the end of the long tour it was understandable if the team didn’t want to take chances. This also means that Pandya is the only cricketer to play all 12 matches on the tour.
Playing XI
09:05 pm: Well, well. That’s a bit of a downer for all the fans who would have come out to watch him bat... and there are more changes as well with India playing without a wrist spinner for the first time.
TOSS
09:00 pm: JP Duminy and Virat Kohli walk.... oh wait. It’s not Kohli - it’s Rohit Sharma out in the middle for the toss! Wowzers. Anyway, Duminy wins the toss - opts to bowl first.
08:55 pm: So here we are... the final match of this long tour. Minutes away from the toss.
08:45 pm: The Test series was decided by the second match with India winning a consolation game at the Wanderers. The ODI series was a walk in the park for Virat Kohli’s men. But the T20Is, the format where the gaps between the two teams has unsurprisingly been the most minimal, have seen a closer battle.
After India’s 28-run win at the Wanderers, South Africa bounced back with a comfortable six-wicket at Centurion - and after 11 matches, with the overall score 7-4 in favour of India, we will have the chance to witness which of these two teams can deliver when it’s a must-win for both sides.