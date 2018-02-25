India’s under-19 world cup winning coach Rahul Dravid has ensured that every member of the support staff and even those who worked with the squad in the past would get an equal cash incentive, the Indian Express reports.

The former India skipper had spoken about the disparity between the cash reward for him and the other staff members when the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) announced that Dravid will get Rs 50 lakh while the other members of the support staff would get Rs 20 lakh each. The players will get Rs 30 lakh each.

According to the report, Dravid reiterated his point of equal prize money to all support staff members during his meeting with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on February 14 and even mooted the idea of rewarding those who had worked with the team in the past but were not part of the touring party for the event in New Zealand.

It is learnt that according to a revised list of cash awards, every member of the coaching staff, including Dravid, will receive Rs 25 lakh. This decision also qualifies the family of team trainer Rajesh Savant, who died last year, to receive the incentive. The other additions to the list are W V Raman, who was the coach when the under-19 team toured England, logistics managers Manuj Sharma and Sumeet Malahapurkar and trainer Amogh Pandit.

“From the time the award was announced, Dravid wasn’t happy with him getting much more than others. He informed the Board that he felt that every member had played an equal role in the team winning the World Cup. It surprised many in the BCCI that he was ready to take a cut in his own earning,” the paper quoted a Board member said on condition of anonymity.

Dravid had also expressed his displeasure on he getting more attention than the team and the support staff after the team’s title triumph.